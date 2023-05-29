10 horror anime to watch in 2023 that will give you nightmares

When it comes to horror anime, the Japanese industry has perfected the art of weaving chilling narratives that go beyond mere gore and creepy characters. These anime delve into the depths of human emotion, provoking thought and leaving lasting impressions on their viewers.

From the disturbing and deadly events of Corpse Party: Tortured Souls to the iconic masterpiece Perfect Blue, these anime will take you on thrilling and unsettling journeys that will keep you awake long after the credits roll.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Corpse Party and 9 other horror anime to watch in 2023 that will give you nightmares

1) Corpse Party: Tortured Souls

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls ( image via Asread)

Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is a blood-soaked horror anime that appeals to fans of the genre. Set in a cursed school, it creates a dark atmosphere filled with graphic violence, suspense, and tension. The story revolves around a group of characters facing life-or-death situations, exploring the psychological toll of their horrifying ordeal.

Despite its gruesome nature, the series manages to create emotional connections with the characters, making the horror elements more impactful. Based on a popular video game series, Corpse Party: Tortured Souls offers a unique premise and delivers a chilling, intense experience for mature horror anime enthusiasts.

2) Boogiepop Phantom

Boogiepop Phantom (image via Madhouse)

Boogiepop Phantom takes place in the small town of Sadane, where a series of bizarre and gruesome murders start to occur. No one knows who is behind these murders, and the police department is at a loss to solve the case.

However, a mysterious entity known as Boogiepop appears and assists with the investigation, using his unique powers of perception to uncover the truth behind the murders.

Boogiepop Phantom is an anime that delivers a sophisticated and intellectual story that explores the darker elements of the human psyche, while also delivering the thrills and chills that horror fans crave. It's a series that is sure to captivate and thrill viewers, making it a must-watch for anyone who is a fan of the genre.

3) Aku no Hana- Flowers of Evil

Flowers of Evil (image Via MVM Entertainment/ Sentai Filmworks)

Aku no Hana, also known as The Flowers of Evil, is an anime psychological thriller that follows the story of a teenage boy named Takao Kasuga, who starts to become obsessed with a girl named Nanako Saeki.

As the series progresses, Kasuga's obsessive behavior progresses into full-blown stalking, and he begins to descend into a web of lies, manipulation, and terror.

Horror anime fans should watch aku no Hana because it offers a depth and complexity that is often missing from other horror anime. It explores the darkest and most disturbing aspects of human emotion, and shows how even the most seemingly innocent and normal of people can be driven to the brink of madness by their own thoughts and actions.

4) Shiki

Shiki anime (image via Daume)

The series follows a small village plagued by mysterious deaths and the arrival of a family of vampires. Its atmospheric storytelling and intricate plot keep viewers engaged as they unravel the secrets behind the village's dark history and the chilling truth behind the supernatural occurrences.

Shiki effectively builds tension and fear through its atmospheric visuals, eerie sound design, and intense character dynamics. The relentless suspense and shocking twists, such as the brutal killings, make Shiki a gripping and memorable horror anime experience.

5) Ghost Hunt anime

Ghost Hunt (image via J.C.Staff)gyhn

Ghost Hunt is a must-watch for horror anime fans due to its compelling blend of horror, mystery, and the supernatural. The series follows the adventures of Mai Taniyama, a high school student who becomes involved with a paranormal research team led by the enigmatic Kazuya Shibuya.

Each arc presents a new haunting or supernatural occurrence for the team to investigate, offering a thrilling and suspenseful viewing experience. With its eerie atmosphere, chilling encounters with ghosts and spirits, and intricate mysteries waiting to be unraveled, Ghost Hunt delivers a captivating blend of horror and supernatural elements that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

6) Another

Another (image via P.A. Works)

Misaki Mei is a shy and withdrawn girl who gets transferred to a high school that was the site of a tragic accident several years ago. As she tries to fit in and make friends, she becomes entangled in a series of horrific events that reveal the supernatural forces at play.

The series is a thrill ride of horror and mystery, with characters who are likable and relatable. The animation is top-notch, and the horror elements are genuinely unsettling, creating a sense of tension and dread that keeps viewers engaged throughout the series.

Another is a horror anime that offers a unique and thought-provoking exploration of the supernatural, and it's a series that is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

7) Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain ( image via Triangle Staff)

Serial Experiments Lain is a must-watch for horror anime fans seeking an avant-garde and mind-bending experience. It is an award-winning series and has received critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling and thought-provoking themes.

The recognition received by Serial Experiments Lain further highlights its significance and quality, making it a highly regarded and celebrated anime within the industry.

Following the story of Lain, a socially isolated teenager who becomes entangled in a mysterious virtual world known as The Wired, Serial Experiments Lain delves into existential themes, technological paranoia, and the blurring boundaries between reality and the digital realm.

8) When They Cry

Higurashi When They Cry (image via Studio Deen)

Horror anime fans who are interested in watching something truly terrifying should check out When They Cry. It's an anime series that combines psychological horror with elements of mystery and suspense to create an almost unbearable sense of dread and uncertainty.

The story follows a group of students at a small town high school who begins to be haunted by a mysterious phenomenon known as the curse of Hinamizawa that causes people to go mad and commit murder.

The series explores the psychological consequences of trauma and the destructive power of paranoia and distrust, while also delving into the supernatural elements of the story and the dark history of the town.

9) Mononoke

Mononoke movie (image via Toei Animation)

Mononoke, a distinct horror anime, stands out as a must-watch for fans seeking a captivating blend of fantasy, horror, mystery, and the supernatural. Despite its title, Mononoke should not be mistaken for Mononoke Hime (Princess Mononoke).

Renowned for its unique storytelling, Mononoke explores the eerie adventures of the enigmatic Medicine Seller as he confronts malevolent spirits known as Mononoke. The series's artistic brilliance shines through its visually stunning animation and intricate patterns, creating a haunting atmosphere.

Each arc delves into the psychological depths of these spirits, delivering thought-provoking narratives. Mononoke's reputation as a masterpiece remains unwavering, solidifying its status as a standout in the realm of horror anime.

10) Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue (image via Madhouse)

Perfect Blue is undeniably one of the greatest psychological horror anime of all time. Directed by Satoshi Kon, it has garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards.

The film won the Best Animation Film award at the 1998 Fantasia Film Festival and the Best Animated Film award at the 1998 Chicago International Film Festival, among others.

The film tells the story of Mima, a retired pop idol turned actress, who struggles to cope with the pressure of being a public figure. She begins to lose touch with reality and experiences vivid hallucinations, making it difficult to determine what's real and what's not.

The reason why it's regarded as a masterpiece is due to its uncanny, realistic representation of the psychological toll that fame and celebrity can have on an individual.

The camera angles, lighting, and framing create an ominous atmosphere that adds to the sense of dread and tension. Perfect Blue is one of the best horror films, not just in anime but all over cinema.

