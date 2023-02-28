Toei Animation delays Mononoke anime film release

The Mononoke anime movie was set to be released in theaters of Japan. Fans have been waiting patiently for the movie but it seems like they will soon be disappointed.

Toei Animation just announced the delay in the movie's release. Information about every change that has been announced is available on Twin Engine. After getting to know of the news, fans have expressed their disappointment on Twitter, and discussed how eager they were to watch the movie on the big screen.

Toei Animation's announcement about Mononoke anime movie

アニメ『モノノ怪』公式＠劇場版制作決定！ @anime_mononoke 【Notice of postponement of the release of the movie "MONONOKE" and the change of cast】 【Notice of postponement of the release of the movie "MONONOKE" and the change of cast】 https://t.co/fqowRk8jsY

Along with the postponement of the movie, the announcement has further information. Takahiro Sakurai was originally signed as the voice for the role of the Medicine Seller. However, Toei Animation announced that he won't be going forward with the project, which is quite disheartening for the fans.

This is because the movie is set in Ooku, which is historically the quarters for women in Edo Castle. The portrayal shows the suffering of this community. Additionally, Takahiro Sakurai has been involved in several controversies, thus Twin Engine decided to change the cast.

Sugoi LITE @SugoiLITE TV Anime "Mononoke" – New Anime Film Project under production to commemorate 15th Anniversary. Production: Twin Engine. #モノノ怪 TV Anime "Mononoke" – New Anime Film Project under production to commemorate 15th Anniversary. Production: Twin Engine. #モノノ怪 https://t.co/ydZYiotnB7

Although Twin Engine expressed their apologies in the announcement, they also requested everyone to keep supporting them. They also mentioned that the new release date will be announced around the summer of this year along with the new cast member who is going to take the place of Takahiro Sakurai in the Mononoke film. The movie will be directed by Kenji Nakamura and Twin Engine will be handling the production.

Additionally, the announcement also mentioned about the crowdfunding and how they will communicate with those who participated. They have been requested to check their mail for further updates.

Where to watch the TV Series

As most fans know, Mononoke is a TV anime series which premiered back in 2007. It previously streamed on Crunchyroll but now, one can watch it in The Roku Channel.

Mononoke, or demonic spirits, stalk the countryside of medieval Japan, sowing terror in their wake. The Medicine Seller, a mysterious figure who exorcizes the spirits with the help of his Exorcism Sword, has the ability to kill the mononoke right where they stand.

The Medicine Seller has to understand the mononoke's Form, Truth, and Reason in order to draw his blade. The Medicine Seller travels from place to place while carrying a sharp wit and dispatching any bad spirits in his path.

