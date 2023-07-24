Dark Gathering episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 4 is set to be released on Monday, July 31, at 1.05 am JST. In the previous episode, titled Friends, viewers learned how Yayoi intended to break Keitaro's curse. Not only that, but viewers learned why Yayoi has so many supernaturally possessed dolls. The episode also revealed how Yayoi uses possessed dolls to protect everyone she cares about.

As the third episode has revealed some significant plot points, fans anticipate the release of Dark Gathering episode 4. Aside from that, Kenichi Kondo's Dark Gathering has been making headlines due to its supernatural and mysterious plot. Furthermore, because the series alternates between action and comedy, the otaku community is praising it.

In Dark Gathering episode 4, Keitaro, Eiko, and Yayoi will attend the university

Release date and time, where to watch

On Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1.05 am JST, Dark Gathering episode 4 will be released as part of this season's 25 episodes. The episode will air on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi, as well as Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, and various other Japanese channels.

Dark Gathering episode 4 will be available on HIDIVE in select areas for international viewers. The upcoming episode will also be accessible on Muse Asia in a few regions thanks to Muse Communications' licensing agreement with the anime series.

As release times vary by location and time zone, Dark Gathering episode 4 will be accessible on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9.05 am, Sunday, July 30

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12.05 pm, Sunday, July 30

British Summer Time (BST): 5.05 pm, Sunday, July 30

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6.05 pm, Sunday, July 30

India Standard Time (IST): 9.35 pm, Sunday, July 30

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12.05 am, Monday, July 31

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1.05 am, Monday, July 31

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1.35 am, Monday, July 31

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 3

Dark Gathering episode 4 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Viewers saw Yayoi requesting one of Keitaro's nails as the third episode of Dark Gathering began. But as the episode continued, viewers saw that Keitaro refused to give up and left the house. The scene changed to the following day, where Yayoi could be seen once more pleading with Keitaro to give her a nail. Keitaro, on the other hand, did not.

Then Yayoi and Eiko decided to visit a haunted location. However, Keitaro objected and said he didn't care and didn't know why they were so fixated on visiting a haunted site, given that he was afraid of them. Yayoi then told Eiko that they would go without Keitaro.

While going to the haunted location, Yayoi suggested that Eiko and Keitaro remove their curse if they desired. Eiko seemed surprised by this, though, but Yayoi continued that there is a location where it is possible.

As Eiko and Yayoi reached the haunted location, they realized it was a shrine. Yayoi then warned Eiko not to get out of the car and that she must bring assistance if she didn't return to the house. As Yayoi went to the shrine, she had a lot of supernatural encounters, and finally, when it was past one hour, Eiko went to Keitaro for help.

Dark Gathering episode 4 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Keitaro initially didn't think about helping as he listened to Eiko, but when she explained why Yayoi had gone there, he immediately went to her aid. When Keitaro arrived at the shrine, he saw Yayoi and ran to save her. Yayoi was taken to the hospital for a general examination. Following that, while Keitaro was carrying Yayoi on her back, he asked why she would go alone and risk herself. Yayoi responded by saying that her friends are her family.

Afterward, Yayoi brought Keitaro to her room and explained why she required his nails. She continued by saying that because every possessed doll has her blood or nails, it acts as a proxy for her, protecting her from any harm from ghosts. These proxy dolls will suffer harm first if she is hurt. Yayoi then stated that she requires a supernatural army to kill the one who has taken her mother's spirit.

Dark Gathering episode 4 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

She went on to say that if he would give her nail to one of the powerfully possessed dolls, Keitaro's curse could be lifted. As a result, the ghost that is cursing Keitaro's right hand will be killed by that doll spirit. As the episode came to a close, Yayoi told Keitaro that they could work together to capture some evil spirits and then cause them to turn on each other.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 4?

Keitaro and Eiko will attend their university for the first time in Dark Gathering episode 4. However, Yayoi will also be going with them. After arriving at the university and completing their orientation, many students will approach Eiko and ask her to join various university groups.

In Dark Gathering episode 4, viewers will see Keitaro and Eiko choose Urban Legends as their subject and enroll in the class. However, as they will be taking the class, viewers can expect to see supernatural elements.

