Dark Gathering episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 3 is set to be released on Monday, July 24. In the previous episode, titled Keitaro Gentoga, fans saw why Keitaro needed to exorcise his hand regularly. Not only that, but the episode also featured Keitaro being possessed by a terrifying doll, which Yayoi assisted in exorcising.

Aside from this, Kenichi Kondo's series has received favorable reviews from the anime community and, surprisingly, is doing well compared to other well-known animes with ongoing seasons. Fans are praising the anime for its enigmatic and supernatural plot and the work done by the production company OLM Team Masuda and all the staff members involved.

Yayoi will reveal how to lift Keitaro's curse in Dark Gathering episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 3 will be released as part of this season's 25 episodes on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 1.05 am JST. The episode will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi, Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, and many other Japanese channels.

International viewers can watch Dark Gathering episode 3 on HIDIVE in select areas. Furthermore, as Muse Communications has licensed the anime series, Dark Gathering episode 3 will be available on Muse Asia in selected regions.

Dark Gathering episode 3 will be available on the dates listed below, as release times vary depending on location and time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9.05 am, Sunday, July 23

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12.05 pm, Sunday, July 23

British Summer Time (BST): 5.05 pm, Sunday, July 23

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6.05 pm, Sunday, July 23

India Standard Time (IST): 9.35 pm, Sunday, July 23

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12.05 am, Monday, July 24

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1.05 am, Monday, July 24

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1.35 am, Monday, July 24

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 2

As the second episode of Dark Gathering began, viewers could see Keitaro teaching Yayoi. As their study session came to a close, Keitaro revealed that he couldn't accompany Yayoi to any haunted locations because he needed to go to a shrine for an exorcism. In response to Keitaro's statement, Yayoi asked him to take her along, and Eiko concurred.

After much deliberation, Keitaro agreed, and the three set out on their journey to the shrine. The three then traveled overnight to the shrines. As soon as they arrived at the shrine, Keitaro's grandmother, the shrine's head, chastised Keitaro for bringing Yayoi to the shrine, as she had destroyed many Jizo statues.

On the other hand, Keitaro began to defend her because she was his first student. Following this, he went for the exorcism. While Keitaro's grandmother was exorcising his cursed hand, Eiko showed Yayoi what Keitaro had under his glove and explained why his hand needed to be exorcised on a regular basis.

After the exorcism, Eiko and Yayoi brought some refreshments while Keitaro went to the loo. Meanwhile, Keitaro's grandmother started to tell Yayoi a haunted tale about how the most cursed and haunted dolls were hidden under their shrine. As she finished telling the story, Yayoi sensed that the doll had possessed Keitaro.

Yayoi then inquired further about the dolls, and it was revealed that the most haunted doll possessed Keitaro. As a result, Yayoi went to the basement and saved Keitaro once she arrived. Following that, the three prepared to return home and left. As they arrived at night, Keitaro crashed into Eiko's home for the night. However, as soon as he went with Yayoi to her room, he sensed the spirits.

As the episode's climax drew near, Yayoi unlocked her room's door. Keitaro noticed that she was gathering the most frightful ghosts, but Eiko was oblivious to the supernatural activity because she could not sense anything supernatural.

As Keitaro watched, he realized that the doll Yayoi had exorcised in the cellar was connected to his nerves that had been exorcised in the shrine. In the end, Yayoi came out of her room and demanded that Keitaro give her his nail.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 3?

As seen in the previous episode, Yayoi has a large collection of cursed objects and haunted ghosts. Yayoi will reveal the reason for keeping all of these cursed objects in Dark Gathering episode 3. In addition, Yayoi will reveal that Keitaro's curse can be lifted.

Furthermore, in the episode, Keitaro will be confused about why Eiko and Yayoi wanted so many supernatural encounters to occur. In addition, Dark Gathering episode 3 will feature Yayoi going on a mission to lift Keitaro's curse herself.

