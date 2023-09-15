Dark Gathering manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Dark Gathering manga, written and illustrated by Kenichi Kondo, is one of the best horror series out there. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shoujo manga publication Jump Square since March 2019 and is licensed by Viz Media for English publishing. The story centers around Keitaro, a teacher for a small child named Yayoi, who has the ability to see spirits.

OLM created an anime television series based on Dark Gathering, which aired in July 2023. It has since garnered a lot of positive attention from both fans and reviewers.

For manga lovers searching for a thrilling tale with a touch of otherworldly terror, Dark Gathering is a terrific place to start.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dark Gathering manga.

Where to read the Dark Gathering manga

VIZ sells each volume of the Dark Gathering manga for $12.99. There is also a brief synopsis of the manga and its characters on the website.

The Dark Gathering manga is available in digital form on Google Play, iBooks, Kindle, and Nook. Numerous stores, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kinokuniya, and RightStuf, sell the manga in paperback.

Readers cannot legally download the Dark Gathering manga for free anywhere online. Fans can read it on unofficial websites, but as always, we oppose any sort of piracy since it affects the series' writers.

What to expect from the Dark Gathering manga

College freshman Keitaro Gentouga despises ghosts. Unfortunately for him, he attracts them. Two years before, this link with spirits resulted in his suffering spiritual damage to his right hand, with his companion caught in the crossfire.

Keitaro develops extremely bad social skills as a result of the incident, leading him to become a lonely person. Fortunately, with the aid of his childhood buddy, Eiko Houzuki, he gradually starts to integrate with society.

Yayoi Houzuki, Eiko's cousin, is Keitaro's first student as he works as a part-time private tutor to aid his recovery. Yayoi is not just a child genius, but she also has Keitarou's spiritual constitution.

In contrast to Keitarou, she desires to speak with ghosts in an effort to track down the spirit who abducted her mother. Keitarou's side work seems to be veering further away from its intended aim as Yayoi and Eiko drag him along to haunted locations.

Is the Dark Gathering manga finished or still ongoing?

Dark Gathering manga is currently ongoing. Shueisha has compiled its chapters into 13 distinct tankobon volumes (as of August 4, 2023). On June 4, 2019, the first volume was made available.

Manga artist Kenichi Kondo confirmed on his official Twitter account that Dark Gathering has already printed more than one million copies since the release of the first volume.

Dark Gathering Chapter 48 (Image via Shueisha)

The focus of the recent chapter of Dark Gathering so far was Yaoyi, who was trying to defeat the monsters in whatever way she could to save Eiko and Keitaro.

Yaoyi utilized her ghost-hunting tools, but the monsters kept regenerating anyhow. No matter what she did, the demons kept growing.

The Yaoyi and others must leave the area right away since it looked like the monsters were employing the rebirth curse.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

