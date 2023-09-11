Dark Gathering episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 11 will be released on Monday, September 18, at 1:05 am JST. Following the release of the previous episode, fans saw that a new Graduate had been added to Yayoi's list, bringing her total to five Graduates at her disposal. As the episode went on, Yayoi told Eiko and Keitaro about her plan for how they could kill or capture the god.

In addition, the episode gave viewers a formal introduction to some of Tokyo and Japan's most eerie locations. However, question arises now that Keitaro and Yayoi went to the Castle H Ruins, will they be okay? The episode also demonstrated to viewers how the anime will develop in the future. With he episode ending at that point, fans are now waiting for Dark Gathering episode 11 to be released.

Keitaro and Yayoi will be in grave danger in Dark Gathering episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, the release of Dark Gathering episode 11 is scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023, at 1:05 am JST. Several Japanese television networks will broadcast the episode. This includes Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, Tokyo MX, and BS Asahi, among others. HIDIVE will broadcast Dark Gathering episode 11 in selected regions for international viewers. Additionally, viewers in some parts of Southeast Asia will be able to watch the episode in Muse Asia.

Based on various time zones and locations, Dark Gathering episode 11 will air at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:05 am, Sunday, September 17

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:05 pm, Sunday, September 17

British Summer Time (BST): 5:05 pm, Sunday, September 17

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:05 pm, Sunday, September 17

India Standard Time (IST): 9:35 pm, Sunday, September 17

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:05 am, Monday, September 18

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:35 am, Monday, September 18

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 10

Dark Gathering episode 11 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Earlier, fans saw Yayoi challenge the God, after which it was discovered that God had disrupted the power balance in Yayoi's room by killing some spirits. As a result, Yayoi instructed Keitaro to leave the room as the devouring began. However, the devouring soon stopped and a Graduate was born.

But as Keitaro inquired what Graduate meant, the lone spirit that had survived the devouring began to exert its power. Yayoi then bound it and explained that spirits that are far stronger and show resistance to Yayoi's spirit room, or in simple terms, spirits that have evolved are known as Graduates. Since they are more dangerous, Yayoi must relocate them elsewhere.

After that, the scene changed, and Yayoi and the others were seen cleaning Ai's flat. When Yayoi's room was cleaned, Ai attended her brother's memorial. Following this, Yayoi planned to capture or kill the God. However, while planning, she revealed that she had previously killed a god with the assistance of three Graduates, and because the current god is more powerful, they will require more strength.

Dark Gathering episode 11 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Yayoi also revealed that she currently has five graduate spirits, and with their assistance, they will hunt every spirit in Japan. She then revealed that she would need to catch one more graduate spirit, and in order to do so, they would have to first go ghost-hunting in Japan's most haunted location. Later in the evening, Keitaro and Yayoi were spotted cycling.

After Keitaro asked Yayoi where she needed to go, she led the way to the Castle H Ruins, one of the most eerie locations and a location with a danger level of S on both the Tokyo and national lists.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 11?

As seen in the previous episode, Keitaro and Yayoi travelled to Castle H Ruins, the S-ranked haunted location in all of Japan, with her newborn Graduate. Fans can now expect Yayoi to tell Keitaro about the place in Dark Gathering episode 11. The episode will also include information about the history of the Castle H Ruins. However, as Dark Gathering episode 11 will progress, Yayoi and Keitaro will be separated. What happens next is thrilling to watch.

