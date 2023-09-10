Aniplex Online Fest 2023 (round-up): Complete list of all announcements, trailers, and cast reveal

On September 10, 2023, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 just finished its brief festival. As a result of the event's exciting announcements, trailers, and revelations, fans are now impatiently awaiting new material. On the official Aniplex Online Fest 2023 website, there was a detailed schedule for the event that showed when various programs and shows would take place.

The five hours of the event were jam-packed with fascinating information about upcoming anime adaptations like Solo Levelling and the continued production of well-known series like Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Blue Exorcist, Rurouni Kenshin, Rascal Does Not Dream of Knapsack Kid, and many others. This article will summarize the most interesting facts and news from Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 saw a flurry of announcements and trailers for several of the popular series

Expand Tweet

A nearly equal number of performances were scheduled for the first and second halves of the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. In addition, both halves contained riveting anime news and programmes that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. In light of this, let's take a closer look at a few of the noteworthy announcements and trailers from the occasion.

The list of anime series announcements, trailers, and cast reveals is below and the news, announcements, trailers, and cast reveals for anime films are below that.

Rurouni Kenshin

Expand Tweet

Rurouni Kenshin served as the opening panel for Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Not only that, but the anime delighted fans with the announcement that the second season of the anime will be released soon, with a total of 24 episodes. The second cour is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST.

Furthermore, the Jinchuu Arc, the manga's most notable arc, will be the subject of the second cour's adaptation. In addition to that, the official staff also revealed a key visual. Furthermore, it was made known that Masaki Suda and the TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA will collaborate on the opening theme for the second cour.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

The Elusive Samurai

Expand Tweet

The CloverWorks series The Elusive Samurai debuted a new promotional video at Aniplex Online Fest 2023. The CloverWorks anime, which will premiere in 2024, is based on the well-known manga by Yusei Matsui with the same name. The anime series will have Yuta Yamazaki as its director and Yoriko Tomita as its scriptwriter. Yuta Yamazaki is best known for his work on Love Rice and Fate/Grand Order -Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia.

While on stage, the voice actor for the young samurai Tokiyuki Hojo (Asaki Yuikawa) was present and provided a brief background on the manga's publication history as well as the series' premise. Furthermore, the anime's cast was also made public, which includes Kikunosuke Toya (Fubuki), Sayumi Suzushiro (Ayako), Aoi Yuki (Genba Kazama), Hinaki Yano (Shizuku), Mari Hino (Kojiro), and Yuichi Nakamura as Yorishige Suwa.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Expand Tweet

Following the successful first season of the parody series Mashle: Magic and Muscles, the anime is set to release season 2. A trailer and release date for the second season of the anime, which is set to premiere in January 2024, were revealed by the Mashle: Magic and Muscles panel at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Furthermore, Reiji Kawashima (Mash Burnedead) and Chiaki Kobayashi (Finn Ames) were present on stage and engaged fans in Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Furthermore, new character designs for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 were revealed during the panel, including Ryoh Grantz, Orter Madl, and Margarette Macaron. Not only that, but the new art stage setting for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 was also revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Blue Exorcist

Expand Tweet

After so many years since the last Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga was released in 2017, fans of the series will be happy to learn that at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, a new Blue Exorcist TV anime series, titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, was announced. Additionally, it was disclosed that the series' premiere will take place in January 2024.

Additionally, Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura) and Jun Fukuyama (Yukio Okumura), well-known voice actors from the Blue Exorcist anime, participated in the panel and shared information about the upcoming anime series. Additionally, it was disclosed that the anime will cover the Illuminati Saga of the manga.

Not only that, but an official trailer starring Rin, Yukio, Renzou, Ryuuji, and Izumo was also revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Furthermore, much to the delight of the fans, a crucial image featuring the main characters was made public. In addition, the fact that the original voice actors will return in the upcoming winter anime series makes fans even more thrilled.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Black Butler

Expand Tweet

The news that Black Butler, one of the animes that has been revived after a long absence, is scheduled to make a triumphant comeback will excite anime fans. During the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the announcement was made that the anime is set to come back. In addition, it was disclosed that Black Butler: Public School Arc, the title of the upcoming anime that will cover The Public School Arc, will be released in 2024.

Furthermore, in addition to this, an official teaser trailer and a key visual featuring the "Perfect Four," or P4, were also made available. Now, P4 is a group of four new characters. Furthermore, the upcoming anime series will have more character development and mystery as a result. With that, CloverWorks will create the animation for the series, which will be directed by Kenjiro Okada.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Heaven Official's Blessing 2

Expand Tweet

Not only did the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 have new information about the animes coming in 2024, but also in 2023. Consequently, Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 is one of the anime that will begin airing on WOWOW with Japanese subtitles on October 19, 2023, at 12:30 am (stylized as October 18, 24.30). In addition, season 1's Japanese dub will also be made available on October 8.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Japanese dub of season 2 will air at some point in 2024. Additionally to that, it was revealed that Crunchyroll would also be airing this season of the donghua in North and South America, Europe, and other nations in October 2023, though no specifics were provided.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

A Returner's Magic Should be Special

Expand Tweet

The last show to air during the first half of the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was A Returner's Magic Should Be Special. As the series was presented at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the officials released a PV and a key visual of the series. Not only that, but it was also revealed that the anime will debut on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The panel saw the presence of voice actor Takuma Terashima (Desir Herrman) and the popular Japanese magician, Mr. Maric. The new anime series is based on Usonan's fantasy web novel from South Korea, which Wookjakga later turned into a webtoon. In addition, it was disclosed that the show would air on Japanese networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Expand Tweet

The first anime to be shown during the second half of Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was The Demon Prince of Momochi House. As the anime was presented at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was revealed that it would be released in 2024. Along with all of that, the series released a PV and a key visual.

Takeo Ootsuka (Aoi Nanamori/Nue) and Natsumi Kawaida (Himari Momochi), who provided the anime's voice cast, were present at the panel and revealed the PV. In addition, two more cast members, Shinnosuke Tachibana (Yukari) and Yuki Ono (Ise), were made public as soon as the PV was released.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Demon Lord 2099

Expand Tweet

Next up in the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 lineup was Demon Lord 2099. It was expected that major information would be announced at Aniplex Online Fest 2023. Unfortunately, the panel only witnessed the unveiling of two main cast members. In addition, the panel also unveiled a unique teaser image.

Satoshi Hino will play the part of Demon Lord Veltol in the anime series, which is being animated by J. C. Staff. Additionally, Miku Itou will portray Machina. Additionally, it was revealed that the anime is still in the production phase since the recording has not yet begun.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Solo Leveling

Expand Tweet

One of the main highlights of Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was Solo Leveling. Taito Ban (Sung Jinwoo) and Genta Nakamura (Yoo Jinho), who were on the Solo Leveling panel at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, were the panel's representatives. Together, both of them revealed the new promo video (PV) for the anime.

The PV trailer marked the third trailer for the anime. Not only that, but a key visual was also revealed. In the key visual, Sung Jinwoo was the central or main highlight. In addition to that, the trailer showed fans how the anime's setting would be and what direction it would take. The anime is scheduled to premiere in January 2024.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

ATRI -My Dear Moments-

Given that ATRI: My Dear Moments is a popular visual novel, significant information about its anime adaptation was shared at Aniplex Online Fest 2023. The anime's release date was disclosed to be sometime in 2024.

Not only that, but the anime will feature the visual novel's original cast, including Hikaru Akao (Atri), Minami Takahashi (Minamo Kamishiro), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Ryuuji Nojima), and many others.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

Expand Tweet

16bit Sensation: Another Layer was the final anime series to be featured in the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 anime series news. The series is slated for release on October 4, 2023, at 12:30 am JST, according to the panel that was held.

Furthermore, the anime released a new promotional video and key visual featuring the main and supporting characters of the anime. In addition, the new cast members for the anime were revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

An exhaustive list of all announcements, trailers, and cast revelations for the anime movies that were featured in the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is provided below, as the aforementioned marked the anime news for the anime series.

The Concierge

Expand Tweet

Along with a number of anime series and their news, the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 also featured updates on new anime films. The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store was the first film to be featured on the panel at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. As the film was being shown at the Fest, the film's lead voice actors, Natsumi Kawaida and Takeo Otsuka, unveiled the PV for the film's theme song, Gift, by singer-songwriter Myuk.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the film will be released on October 20, 2023, and will also have an advance screening on September 30, 2023. Not only that, but the movie's cast was also disclosed. Many voice actors, including Natsumi Kawaida (Akino), Takeo Otsuka (Eruru), Nobuo Tobita (Todo), Megumi Han (Mori), and many others, are featured in the Yoshimi Itazu-directed film.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

Expand Tweet

One of the most eagerly awaited anime films to be shown at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. As part of the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the film revealed a new key visual. Additionally, it was revealed that the film will be released in Japan on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Additionally, Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa), Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima), and Yurika Kubo (Kaede Azusagawa) from the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid anime served as representatives on the panel for th anime series.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht Rising-

Expand Tweet

Before the closing ceremony, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie—Walpurgisnacht Rising—served as both the last anime film and the last piece of anime news from the Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

Furthermore, as the movie panel featured in the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, fans were ecstatic as it was revealed that the film would be released in Japan in Winter 2024. Not only that, but a key image and a trailer were also revealed, which has increased fans' excitement for the film's release. Furthermore, while Akiyuki Sinbou will serve as the chief director, Miyamoto Yukihiro will be the film's director.

Here is the link to a detailed account of the announcement.

In summation

At the end of the day, it is safe to say that the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was a success since it brought together fans and creators and revealed many exciting new things.

Not only that, but the sheer number of series featured in Aniplex Online Fest 2023 and examples like Black Butler—which is receiving an anime adaptation for the first time in eight years—clearly demonstrate that the anime industry is expanding day by day and that there is a growing demand for exciting new content.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.