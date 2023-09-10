Demon Lord 2099 announces primary cast members with an official teaser visual at Aniplex Online 2023

Daigo Mursaki’s Demon Lord 2099 was anticipated to reveal the release of the anime during Aniplex Online 2023. However, sadly, the event didn’t give much about the anime adaptation besides revealing the two main casts for the series and a special teaser visual prepared to commemorate the announcement.

Satoshi Hino, the VA voicing the anime’s protagonist, has disclosed that recording for the series has not yet commenced. It indicates that the anime is still in the production phase. Additionally, Satoshi and Miku have been unable to share any additional details, as crucial information will be revealed once the production process is complete.

Studio J.C. Staff to produce Demon Lord 2099

Fans of the light novel series will be excited to learn that Studio J.C. Staff will animate the Demon Lord 2099. Being the very production house behind The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., Food Wars!, One Punch Man season 2, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and many more, the hype for what the studio has planned for Murasaki’s cyberpunk reverse-Isekai is uncontainable.

As revealed during Aniplex Online Fest 2023, Satoshi Hino will be playing the protagonist, Demon Lord Veltol. Garnered with a lot of praise for portraying Rengoku Kyoujurou in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Momonga in Overlord, and Saito Hiraga in The Familiar of Zero.

Miku Itou, who brilliantly portrayed Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, and Kokkoro in Princess Connect! Re:Dive and Kokoro Tsurumaki in BanG Dream! will be playing Machina in the anime.

The Demon Lord 2099 light novel series by Daigo Murasaki and Kureta began publishing in January 2021 in Fujimi Shobo under the Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint. Eventually, the series received a manga adaptation by Kiiro Akashiro Kadokawa Shoten's Shōnen Ace Plus. Due to its popularity among Isekai enthusiasts, the light novel won the 33rd Fantasia Grand Prize.

Yen Press has licensed the light novel series for English release in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of the series:

The cyberpunk metropolis Shinjuku—a massive city-state bedecked with neon signs, towering skyscrapers, and the latest cutting-edge technology. It is here, in year 2099 of the Fused Era, where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol has his second coming five centuries in the making.

It continues:

But this landscape is nothing like the one he conquered all those years ago, for the fusion of magic and engineering has elevated civilization to dazzling, unprecedented heights. Veltol may have been reduced to a historical footnote, but make no mistake…this brave new world will be his for the taking!

More details regarding Demon Lord 2099 confirmed release date, more characters and their cast members, theme songs, and staff members will be revealed soon.

