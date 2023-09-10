The Demon Prince of Momochi House announces release window with new PV at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

On September 10, 2023, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 revealed a promotional video for The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime. With that, the series announced a 2024 release window. The anime adaptation was first announced back in July 2023, with its first key visual and PV.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House, written and illustrated by Aya Shouoto, was serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's shōjo manga magazine Monthly Asuka. The manga was published from February 2013 to August 2019. Following that, an anime adaptation for the same was announced to be produced by Drive.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 reveals new promotional video for The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Expand Tweet

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was graced by the voice cast members of The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime series — Takeo Ootsuka (Aoi Nanamori/Nue) and Natsumi Kawaida (Himari Momochi).

Together, they revealed the new promotional video for The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime. With that, they also revealed that the anime is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024.

Yukari and Ise as seen in the promotional video (Image via Drive)

The latest promotional video gave fans a much better idea of what was set to happen in the upcoming anime. Himari Momochi could be seen arriving at her inherited house called the Momochi House. However, there she encounters the residents of the house - Aoi Nanamori, Yukari, and Ise. Following that, fans can see Aoi Nanamori turning into Nue.

The new promotional video also revealed two new voice cast members. Shinnosuke Tachibana is set to voice Yukari, while Yūki Ono is set to voice Ise. Shinnosuke Tachibana previously voiced Aoishi Tokimitsu in Blue Lock and Seido Takizawa in Tokyo Ghoul. Yūki Ono previously voiced Kunigami Rensuke in Blue Lock and Bazz-B in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

What is The Demon Prince of Momochi House about?

Himari Momochi as seen in the promotional video (Image via Drive)

The Demon Prince of Momochi House, as mentioned above, entails the story of Himari Momochi, an orphan who inherits the Momochi House from her parents when she turns 16. However, when she arrived at the house, she learned that the house was already inhabited by Aoi Nanamori, Yukari, and Ise.

Despite the fact that Himari was the rightful owner of the house, the residents wanted her to leave. Wanting to get the residents to leave, Himari stayed. That's when a youkai attacked her and she found out that the house was located in a space between the world of the living and the spirit realm.

Nue as seen in the promotional video (Image via Drive)

Given that Aoi Nanamori was chosen as the guardian of the house, he received the power to turn into Nue, someone who could stop the youkai. However, upon inheriting the power, he could no longer leave the house. Upon learning this, Himari will try to help him break the curse.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.