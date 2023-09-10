16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime reveals release date, new PV, and more at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

As per the announcements made at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, 16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2023. The same was unveiled with a new key visual and promotional video. In addition, the anime also revealed the series' new cast members.

16bit Sensation is a Japanese manga series that is conceptualized by Misato Mitsumi, Tatsuki Amazuyu, and Tamiki Wakaki and illustrated by Wakaki. After the manga's release in November 2021, an anime adaptation based on the series' doujinshi was announced by Studio Silver.

Everything 16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime revealed at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Release date, new key visual, and PV unveiled

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 announced that 16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime is set to be released on October 4, 2023. The anime is set to be released at 24:30, effectively meaning that the anime will be available to watch on October 5, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. The same was announced with a new key visual and promotional video.

16bit Sensation: Another Layer will be released on Japanese television networks like TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries.

The key visual features the main and supporting characters of the anime, including Konoha Akisato, Mamoru Rokuta, Meiko Uehara, Kaori Shimoda, Touya Yamada, Kiyoshi Gomikawa, and Masaru Rokuta.

The new promotional video gives fans some idea of what is set to happen in the upcoming anime. Konoha Akisato was an illustrator at a game company. However, she happens to time leap to the past. There, she begins working at a game company alongside her new team members. However, given the setbacks caused due to the time leap, Konoha tries to create the game of her dreams using old technology.

New cast and staff members announced

The latest promotional video unveiled the new cast members for 16bit Sensation: Another Layer anime. Kentaro Ito will be voicing Masaru Rokuta, while Jun Fukushima will be voicing Kiyoshi Gomikawa. Kentaro Ito previously voiced Renji Abarai in Bleach and Yoshitake Shiraishi in Golden Kamuy, while Jun Fukushima previously voiced Makoto Takei in Fruits Basket and Kazuma Sato in KONOSUBA anime.

Meanwhile, Aya Yamane will be voicing Toya Yamada. She previously voiced Reo Korogi in Ayakashi Triangle and Sui Yamada in World's End Harem.

Konoha Akisato as seen in 16bit Sensation: Another Layer (Image via Silver)

The newly announced staff members are as follows:

Art Director: Hisae Arimoto

Art Design: Hironori Yamamoto, Yoshimitsu Ishihara

Color Key Artist: Haruko Nobori

Compositing Director of Photography: Fumi Nanba

Editing: Nobutaka Maki

Setting Research Consultant: RetroPC Foundation

Sound Effects: Yuji Furuya

Recording Adjustment: Daiki Hachimaki

Lastly, Shoko Nakagawa will be performing the anime's opening theme song "65535."

