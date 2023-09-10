ATRI: My Dear Moments is a visual novel that has made quite a name for itself. Rumors regarding its anime adaptation have been circulating on the internet for quite some time, but the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 revealed a lot of information, including Kensho Ono being the voice behind Ikagura Natsuki, the protagonist.

The anime adaptation of ATRI is being done by Studio TROYCA who has also worked on Re: Creators as well as The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II. Makoto Kato, who has worked on storyboarding of Akebi's Sailor Uniform as well as Fire Force, will be directing the ATRI: My Dear Moments anime.

ATRI: My Dear Moments cast

During the recent lives­tream event, the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 shared some exciting updates about the telev­ision anime adapt­ation of the visual novel ATRI: My Dear Moments by Aniple­x.exe.

It was revealed that Kensho Ono will be lending his voice to bring life to the main character, Ikaruga Natsuki. Some of Kensho Ono's previous performances include Giorno from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, King Canute from Vinland Saga, and Kuroko Tetsuya from Kuroko's Basketball.

Expand Tweet

At the event, director Makoto Katō unveiled four exclusive image boards for the upcoming anime. Fans of ATRI: My Dear Moments can look forward to its highly antic­ipated premiere in 2024. The anime will feature the original cast from the visual novel, including Hikaru Akao as Atri, Minami Takahashi as Minamo Kamis­hiro, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuuji Nojima, Yoko Hikasa as Cathe­rine, and Anzu Haruno as Ririka Nanami.

Makoto Katō, the director of popular shows like Bloom Into You and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace Note, is leading the series under Studio TROYCA. Jukki Hanada, known for his work on Love Live! Supers­tar!!, Sound! Eupho­nium, and A Place Further Than the Universe, is responsible for overs­eeing the series compos­ition.

The original story is created by Asuta Konno from Front­wing, while Motoyon and Yusano are the maste­rminds behind the original character designs.

Expand Tweet

Alongside the anime, ATRI: My Dear Moments also includes a manga adapt­ation that started seria­lizing in Kadok­awa's Comptiq magazine in October 2022. The manga is illus­trated by Jako.

In the encha­nting setting of an ocean-themed town, a capti­vating tale unfolds, promising an unforg­ettable summer adventure between a young boy and a mysterious robot girl.

Expand Tweet

For fans looking for the game, Anipl­ex.exe has made sure to release the game on various platf­orms. You can enjoy it on PC with language options available in English, Japanese, simpl­ified Chinese, and traditional Chinese. It's also available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. The game first launched in June 2020.

The announcement of ATRI: My Dear Moments came after the announcements of the Solo Levelling PV reveal. Aniplex also revealed much information regarding the anime adaptation of The Elusive Samurai, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, and many more.

Final thoughts

The Animplex Online Fest 2023 on Sunday, September 10, 2023, revealed quite a lot of information about upcoming sequels and many new anime projects like Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 as well as Heaven Official's Blessing season 2.

Information regarding anime movies like The City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust was also revealed, and a new PV for the Madoka Magica movie Walpurgisnacht Rising was also revealed. All of this information was revealed alongside the ARTI: My Dear Moments cast reveal.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.