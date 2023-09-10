New Black Butler anime reveals the Public School arc trailer at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

The Black Butler anime is set to make a grand return with the announcement of the upcoming anime adaptation of the Public School Arc. Revealed during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, This exciting news has stirred waves of anticipation within the anime community as it marks the anime's return after eight years.

With Ciel Phantomhive and his demonic butler, Sebastian Michaelis, the upcoming Black Butler: Public School Arc promises to take fans deeper into the mysteries and intrigues of a Victorian-era school environment, where dark secrets and crime are intertwined.

Black Butler: Public School Arc is set to premiere in 2024

At the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the anime took the stage to confirm the upcoming new adaptation, Black Butler: Public School Arc. The revelation came with an official teaser trailer that offered a glimpse into the new arc and a visual that introduced four new characters for the arc.

As mentioned before, one major highlight of the trailer and the visual was the introduction of the 'Perfect Four,' or P4, a group of four new characters, who are sure to add depth and complexity to the storyline by playing significant roles in the upcoming narrative.

The P4 members include Edgar Redmond (Red House), Lawrence Bluewer (Blue House), Herman Greenhill (Green House), and Gregory Violet (Purple House).

Black Butler: Public School Arc is slated to premiere in 2024, and Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they will be streaming the series outside of Japan, ensuring that fans across the globe can enjoy this dark and captivating journey.

The plot description of the upcoming adaptation states:

"One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derick."

It adds:

"And so Sebastian and Ciel decide to infiltrate Weston College to uncover the truth behind the students' disappearances. What really happened to these students?"

The Public School Arc, known for its intricate plotlines and character development, is highly anticipated by longtime fans. With its unique blend of supernatural elements, Victorian aesthetics, and a gripping narrative, it evokes a Harry Potter-esque feel while retaining the essence of the Black Butler series.

Black Butler: Public School Arc is set to premiere in 2024 (Image via CloverWorks)

Directed by Kenjiro Okada and animated by studio CloverWorks, fans can expect a visually stunning and faithful adaptation of Yana Toboso's manga, with Yumi Shimizu in charge of character design and Hiroyuki Yoshino as the head writer.

Moreover, Ryo Kawasaki is returning to compose the music for the upcoming adaptation, adding a haunting and melodic backdrop to the dark themes of the story.

With all these details revealed, fans were also encouraged to stay tuned for more information in the near future.

