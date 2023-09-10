Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising reveals trailer and key visual at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

According to the much-anticipated Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event, a new Madoka Magica movie titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising is slated to be released in Winter 2024. Moreover, an official trailer and a key visual have also been unveiled to heighten the anticipation for the movie.

As a celebrated franchise, Madoka Magica focuses on a group of girls who make contracts with supernatural beings to become magical girls. Walpurgisnacht: Rising would mark the franchise's fourth film.

More details regarding the film have been revealed at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023,much to the delight of the fans.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising will see a Winter 2024 release

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 revealed new details regarding the upcoming Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie, accompanied by a breathtaking trailer, and a captivating key visual. Produced by Studio Shaft, the titular film will premiere in Winter 2024 in Japan.

However, no exact date of release has been revealed yet. Additionally, an international release date is yet to be unveiled. Nonetheless, fans might like to know that the upcoming film is a sequel to the franchise's third film titled Rebellion, released back in 2013.

As such, the movie has become a highly anticipated one for ardent fans of the series.

A clip from the trailer (Image via Shaft)

Notably, the trailer of Walpurgsinacht film featured the central characters, such as Homura, Madoka, Kyouko, and Sayaka, accompanied by a fascinating OST in the background.

The promising trailer carried a chaotic note and revealed the names of some of the staff members of the film.

Additionally, a key visual has also been revealed, featuring Homura. The stunning key visual provides a foreboding note as well. According to the trailer, the upcoming movie will be helmed by the chief director Akiyuki Sinbou, and directed by Miyamoto Yukihiro.

Key visual of the film (Image via Shaft)

On the other hand, Gen Urobuchi will return for the screenplay. Additionally, Ume Aoki will handle the original character design for the film, whereas, Junichiro Taniguchi has been selected as the chief animation director. Moreover, the music department will be handled by Yuki Kajira.

Walpurgisnacht movie was the final title to be unveiled at the Aniplex Online Festival 2023. According to the official website of the series, more information regarding the film will be revealed at a later date.

On this note, a special program will be held on October 29, 2023, to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the release of Rebellion.

Clip from the trailer (Image via Shaft)

It's expected that the Walpurgisnacht movie will follow the events of the Rebellion, and showcase a different side to Homura. As mentioned previously, Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising will be the fourth movie of the franchise after Rebellion (2013).

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.