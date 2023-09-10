Aniplex Online Fest 2023 reveals new The Elusive Samurai anime PV and cast details

At the heart of this year's Aniplex Online Fest 2023, which took place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, starting from 8 pm PDT, was the much-anticipated The Elusive Samurai event. Fans were eager to learn more about this new anime project about a young samurai, as well as remain up to date on the newest developments about Aniplex's other projects.

Moreover, the event included electrifying live music performances, which added to the overall excitement.

This year, the annual anime event was hosted in Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo, for those anime lovers who could attend in person. At the same time, to cater to fans all over the world, the event was live-streamed on YouTube in both Japanese and English.

As expected from the event, fans of The Elusive Samurai manga by Yusei Matsui got updates on the upcoming anime adaptation. These details were presented by Asaki Yuikawa, the voice actor for the main character.

Asaki Yuikawa shared details about The Elusive Samurai series at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

From The Elusive Samurai (Image via VizMedia/Yusei Matsui)

Asaki Yuikawa, who will be playing the role of the young samurai Tokiyuki Hojo, made an appearance at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event to share information about the upcoming anime adaptation of The Elusive Samurai.

She not only provided a brief background on the publication history of the manga but also revealed the premise of the series.

The Elusive Samurai anime will follow Tokiyuki Hojo, the true successor of the Kamakura shogunate, who harbors a strong aversion to conflict and instead opts to run away from training. When the shogunate will fall into ruin, once again he will resort to fleeing in order to survive, but he will vow to reclaim his ancestral home.

Tokiyuki's character is intriguing, as he stands in stark contrast to the typical samurai who adhered to the principles of fighting and dying.

CloverWorks, the studio behind popular series such as Bocchi the Rock! And My Dress-Up Darling will be producing The Elusive Samurai. Although a conclusive release date is not available as of yet, the series will start broadcasting in 2024.

This is Yukikawa’s first time playing a main character and she struggled to put her feelings into words. However, she shared that she has been putting in the effort to play the role to the best of her abilities by not only getting a feel for the original manga, but also by digging into the mangaka's other works, such as Assassination Classroom.

A short visual unveiled for the first time

At the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, anime lovers were treated to a new promotional video for The Elusive Samurai anime series. Prior to this, the only visual material made available was a teaser released in March 2023, which announced the project.

This new video introduced viewers to Tokiyuki Hojo, who happens to be an orphaned child of Takatoki Hojo, the Regent of the Kamakura shogunate.

The video prominently featured Tokiyuki and his pet dog. Despite its brevity, this visual presentation is enough to build interest in this uncharacteristic samurai.

More information on the casting

From The Elusive Samurai (Image via VizMedia/Yusei Matsui)

Until now, only Asaki Yuikawa's role was known. However, at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the rest of the cast was revealed as well. Other members of the cast includes Yuichi Nakamura as Yorishige Suwa, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Mari Hino as Kojiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yūki as Genba Kazama, and Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki.

The audience was particularly excited to see Hinaki Yano, known for her roles in Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Uma Musume Pretty Derby 2nd Season, Wonder Egg Priority, and more.

