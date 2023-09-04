Dark Gathering episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 10 is set to be released on Monday, September 11, at 1:05 am JST. Following the release of the previous episode, fans saw the appearance of a new evil spirit who attacked Keitaro. However, Yayoi aided him, after which the two were able to capture the spirit. But as the episode came to a close, Yayoi declared that he would fight against the God to save Ai Kamiyo.

With the episode concluding with Yayoi's grand declaration, viewers are now eagerly awaiting the release of Dark Gathering episode 10. However, Yayoi hinted that all the spirits that were captured in her room were just preschoolers and that she even had graduates. As such, fans must be excited since Yayoi has more cards up her sleeve and has captured many graduate spirits, who are far more terrifying than any average evil spirit.

A new graduate will be revealed in Dark Gathering episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 10 is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2023, at 1:05 am JST. The episode will air on various Japanese television networks, including Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and others. Additionally, as Dark Gathering episode 10 broadcasts on HIDIVE in selected regions for international viewers, Muse Asia will make the episode available for viewers in some locations in Southeast Asia.

Dark Gathering episode 10 will air on the following locations and time zones internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:05 am, Sunday, September 10

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:05 pm, Sunday, September 10

British Summer Time (BST): 5:05 pm, Sunday, September 10

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:05 pm, Sunday, September 10

India Standard Time (IST): 9:35 pm, Sunday, September 10

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:05 am, Monday, September 11

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:35 am, Monday, September 11

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 9

Dark Gathering episode 10 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Following the release of the previous episode, titled Blasphemy, fans saw an evil spirit attempting to remove Keitaro's brain stem. However, thanks to Yayoi dolls, Keitaro was not harmed and the four left Ai's flat soon after. However, as they were about to leave the building, the evil spirit approached Ai.

But since she had God brands, spirits could not harm her and instead attacked and abducted Keitaro. Yayoi went with Keitaro as the spirit took him inside a lift. Ai began to recall how her family had neglected her and how she had met her brother. The action then changed, after which Yayoi and Keitaro appeared.

As they rode in the lift, Keitaro noticed more spirits that were targeted by the evil spirit. The two then devised a strategy and managed to capture the ghost. Yayoi and Keitaro then first weakened the ghost before taking it to Ai's flat. After that, as Yayoi and Keitaro returned to where Ai and Eiko were, Ai thanked them for their assistance and insisted that she would stay in her apartment.

Dark Gathering episode 10 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

However, Yayoi then informed Ai that they had taken the evil spirit to Ai's flat to scare away other evil spirits. Yayoi then requested Ai to follow her to Eiko's residence. After agreeing, the latter accompanied Keitaro, Eiko, and Yayoi to Eiko's house. At this point, Ai resolved to find out why her brother's spirit was attempting to harm her.

However, when Yayoi returned home and opened her spirit doll room, there were guard spirits murdered by the God, after which she decided to capture the entity. However, just as she had thought of this, God appeared and mocked Yayoi, who then challenged him. In an interesting turn of events, the God accepted her challenge.

What to expect from Dark Gathering episode 10?

Since viewers saw Yayoi challenge the God near the end of the previous episode, they can expect to see her reveal the strategy to capture or kill the God in Dark Gathering episode 10.

Furthermore, as Yayoi referred to the hundred ghosts captured in her room as preschoolers in the previous episode, she also mentioned there are graduates who are kept somewhere else. Thus, fans can expect that, in addition to the spirits in her room, Yayoi has captured some more terrifying spirits, which will be revealed in Dark Gathering episode 10.

