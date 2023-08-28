Dark Gathering episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Dark Gathering episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, September 4, at 1:05 am JST. Following the release of the previous episode, titled Betrothed to Divinity, fans saw the debut of Keitaro's new student, Ai Kamiyo. In addition, viewers observed how much bad luck Ai has. However, as she learned that Keitaro was aware of supernaturalism, she confided in him and explained her situation.

The episode also featured a new ghost, suggesting that stronger ghosts will appear in later episodes. A god who was interested in Ai was also introduced in this episode. However, why the god is targeting Ai will be interesting to know. With that, the anime has veered towards more mystery and adventure, and fans are thrilled to see the plot advance. Viewers are now looking forward to series of events and are curious about what will happen in Dark Gathering episode 9.

Yayoi to help Keitaro as Dark Gathering episode 9 will see Keitaro getting entangled in Ai's misfortune

Release date and time, where to watch Dark Gathering episode 9

Dark Gathering episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 1:05 am JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese channels, including Kansai TV, AT-X, TV Kanazawa, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and others. In selected regions, HIDIVE will make Dark Gathering episode 9 available to international viewers. In addition, a few areas will have Muse Asia making Dark Gathering episode 9 accessible for fans.

According to various locations and time zones, Dark Gathering episode 9 will air on the following dates and time in the following regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:05 am, Sunday, September 3

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:05 pm, Sunday, September 3

British Summer Time (BST): 5:05 pm, Sunday, September 3

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:05 pm, Sunday, September 3

India Standard Time (IST): 9:35 pm, Sunday, September 3

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:05 am, Monday, September 4

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:05 am, Monday, September 4

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:35 am, Monday, September 4

A quick recap of Dark Gathering episode 8

Dark Gathering episode 9 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Keitaro welcoming a new student, Ai Kamiyo. When he met her, they went to a restaurant for their class since Ai struggled to focus at home. Following a general discussion, Keitaro then started teaching the class. However, as soon as their lesson was over, Ai's head was struck by a water glass.

She began to rant about her misfortune as the water fell. On the other hand, Keitaro noticed the presence of a ghost and confirmed it with Ai. The latte then revealed to Keitaro that she had experienced bad luck and that her brother's death was a result of it. Following Ai's speech, Keitaro went to see Yayoi and explained the situation. Yayoi then sensed two spirits (one of the gods and one of her brothers) around Ai and captured one (the god).

However, as Keitaro and Ai returned home to their respective homes, Keitrao had a dream about the god that was captured by Yayoi, which told him that Ai was in danger. Following this, Yayoi and Keitaro went to Ai's house to ensure her safety. As Keitaro and Yayoi reached there, it was also revealed that the spirit attempting to harm Ai was the spirit of her brothers. Ai then revealed that a certain god had been in love with her and would subsequently take her when she turns twenty.

Dark Gathering episode 9 release date (Image via OLM Team Masuda)

Yayoi then agreed with Ai and spoke to Keitaro that it appeared to be true since the stars in Ai's eyes were a brand. Yayoi further continued that the god's power seemed to be overwhelming and that the brands had returned, indicating that the god had fought every spirit in Yayoi's room who was guarding there. Yayoi then came to the conclusion that Ai is betrothed to divinity.

Later, as the episode neared its conclusion, it was revealed that Ai's god was leaking energy out of her and that ghosts were pursuing her. Yayoi then called Eiko and told her they needed to get out of Ai's flat as soon as possible because evil spirits were on their way. However, as they were about to leave, Keitaro went to the loo only to discover that one evil spirit had already arrived.

What is to expect from Dark Gathering episode 9?

As fans saw in the previous episode, an evil spirit has already arrived. In Dark Gathering episode 9, fans will see Keitaro initially try to ignore the evil ghost. However, Keitaro will be attacked as soon as they all try to leave. Nevertheless, Yaoi will accompany him as he will be attacked and taken by the spirit. Later, Keitaro and Yayoi will fight the ghost and subdue it. However, there is a possibility that the God to whom Ai is betrothed may also appear in Dark Gathering episode 9.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

