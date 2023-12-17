Lack of any Oshi no Ko season 2 update at Jump Festa 2024 becomes worrying

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, Oshi no Ko anime had a Jump Festa 2024 Jump Studio Stage. Unfortunately, the anime made no announcements for the second season. Instead, it looked back at the first season and the success it had worldwide through SNS.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, is a Japanese manga series. It was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in April 2020, following which it was collected into 13 volumes. As for the anime, its first season was aired between April and June 2023.

Oshi No Ko Stage discusses first season success at Jump Festa 2024

Aqua Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Jump Festa 2024 Oshi No Ko Jump Studio Stage was presented by voice actors of the anime - Rie Takahashi (Ai Hoshino), Takeo Ootsuka (Aquamarine Hoshino), Megumi Han (Kana Arima), and Manaka Iwami (Akane Kurokawa).

The Jump Studio Stage segment began with the anime's voice actors looking back at the anime's first season and the events surrounding it that took place in 2023.

Expand Tweet

They discussed how the first episode was 90 minutes long and was released first in theaters. This was quite unique for a television anime. In addition, the episode's ending shocked fans worldwide, leading to a booming popularity through social networking services.

Such an online boom also led to the anime's official YouTube channel exceeding over 770,000 subscribers.

Even the anime's opening theme song IDOL had a huge success worldwide. This was also evident from the track becoming the most-played song of 2023 in Japan as per Spotify. With that, it was revealed that Rie Takahashi was set to do a cover song for the same.

Expand Tweet

As for the YouTube channel, the series' fan-favorite character Pieyon's real-life alter ego revealed that his videos will be uploaded to the Oshi no Ko anime's official YouTube channel at a frequency of about one video a month.

The voice actors of the series also discussed the anime's successful fan event called "Ichigo Production Fan Festival 2023." With that, they announced that an exhibition for the series was set to be held on February 17, 2024.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following that, the anime's voice cast discussed the production decision for the anime's second season. Oshi no Ko Season 2 is set to premiere in 2024. Unfortunately, the anime made no new announcements and revealed the teaser visual that was released previously.

Right after that, the cast members discussed the upcoming 2.5D Stage Play Arc. They expressed their opinions about Tokyo Blade and the characters that were set to have a much more important role in the upcoming anime, like Melt Narushima. Lastly, the voice cast members hinted at the extended number of characters. However, they did not reveal anything about it.

With no real announcements made at Jump Festa 2024 Oshi no Ko stage, it is to be presumed that it may take some time before Oshi no Ko Season 2 gets premiered. Hence, fans can expect a Fall 2024 release for the same.