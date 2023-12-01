YOASOBI: Oshi no Ko anime's opening theme IDOL becomes Spotify's most-played song of 2023 in Japan

On Thursday, November 30, YOASOBI's official X account revealed that Oshi no Ko anime's opening theme song IDOL became Spotify's most-played in Japan in 2023. In addition, the song's popularity also helped the super-duo win several other accolades as well.

Oshi no Ko, written by manga author Aka Akasaka and illustrated by manga artist Mengo Yokoyari, is a Japanese manga series that began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in April 2020. Following that, the series received an anime adaptation by Doga Kobo, the opening theme song for which was composed by YOASOBI.

Oshi no Ko anime theme song becomes the most-played song on Spotify Japan

On Thursday, November 30, after Spotify 2023 Wrapped became available for everyone, Japanese super-duo YOASOBI's official X account revealed that their song "IDOL," which was composed as a theme song for Oshi no Ko anime, had become the most-played song of 2023 on Spotify in Japan.

With the song, YOASOBI also became the most-played Japanese artist overseas. Notably, they had held on to the position for three consecutive years. In addition, YOASOBI's songs also managed to chart on the most-played domestic artist overseas songs.

Ai Hoshino from YOASOBI's "IDOL" music video (Image via Doga Kobo)

"IDOL" was placed at second place, while "Racing into the Night" was placed at fifth place.

After announcing the same, the post also saw the super-duo thanking everyone who listened to their songs on Spotify.

"IDOL" also became one of YOASOBI's most-played songs on Spotify. Meanwhile, the music video for the same on YouTube has garnered over 377 million views. The video was posted back in April 2023.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Screenshot of fans reacting to YOASOBI's post (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were really happy to see that their favorite artists had managed to out-beat their competition in Japan. Hence, they congratulated them while showcasing where YOASOBI stood on their Spotify 2023 Wrapped summary.

One fan showed how three of their top five songs were by YOASOBI. Thus, they conveyed their gratitude toward the artists for making great songs. Some fans even put up screenshots of how YOASOBI was their top artist of the year.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko season 2 teaser (Image via Doga Kobo)

Some of these fans had managed to become part of the top 0.005% fans. Meanwhile, one fan showed how they had managed to become part of the top 0.001% listeners in the world with over 63,000 minutes listened.

This proved how popular the super-duo was and how much influence they had on their fans. Therefore, fans can likely expect another year of YOASOBI dropping exciting music for them. With Oshi no Ko anime set to release its second season this year, fans can expect YOASOBI to make a theme song for the new series as well.

