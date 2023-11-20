YOASOBI singer Ikuta joins Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime films in a way nobody imagined

On November 20, 2023, the official website of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime revealed the voice cast members of the anime's characters, led by YOASOBI singer Lilas Ikuta as Kadode Koyama. Joining her will be another J-pop artist Shimizu Ayano, better known as ano. She will be voicing Ouran "Ontan" Nakagawa.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime follows the everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama and her friend Ouran "Ontan" Nakagawa. After a giant mothership appeared over Tokyo, their lives changed as they grew up learning what it meant to be an adult. With that, they learned who the real threat was.

Lilas Ikuta has previously voiced Hiroka "Hiro-chan" Betsuyaku in BELLE, meanwhile, ano has previously acted as Taki in Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation.

The other female cast members include Atsumi Tanezaki as Kiho Kurihara, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ai Demoto, and Saeko Ooki as Rin Hirama.

Atsumi Tanezaki has previously Juno in BEASTARS and Nikki Hanada in Dr. Stone. Miyuri Shimabukuro has previously voiced Carole in Carole & Tuesday and Ringo Tatara in Battle Game in 5 Seconds. Meanwhile, Saeko Ooki has previously voiced supporting characters in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Muv-Luv Alternative.

Joining them are Azumi Waki as Futaba Takemoto and Ryoko Shiraishi as Makoto Tainuma. Azuki Waki has previously voiced Doroka in The Kingdoms of Ruin and Nagisa Minase in Girlfriend, Girlfriend. As for Ryoko Shiraishi, she has previously voiced Yozuru Kagenui in Nisemonogatari and Free De La Hoya in the Beyblade Burst series.

The male cast members include Miyu Irino as Keita Ōba, Kouki Uchiyama as Kenichi Kohiruimaki, and Taito Ban as Naoki Watarase.

Miyu Irino has previously voiced Ritsu Kageyama in Mob Psyco 100 and Kōshi Sugawara in Haikyuu!!. Kouki Uchiyama has previously voiced Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock and Kei Tsukishima in Haikyuu!!. Meanwhile, Taito Ban previously voiced Soyuz in Dr. Stone and is set to voice Jin-Woo Sung in Solo Leveling.

Lastly, Junichi Suwabe and Kenjiro Tsuda are set to voice Hiroshi Nakagawa and Nobuo Koyama, respectively. Junichi Suwabe has previously voiced Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover and Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia. As for Kenjiro Tsuda, he previously voiced Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen and Overhaul in My Hero Academia.

The Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime film is set to be released in Japan in two parts. The first part is set to be released on March 22, 2024, meanwhile, the second part will be released on April 19, 2024.

