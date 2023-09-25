Beastars author Paru Itagaki chooses the iconic chicken head mask for her wedding attire

On Sunday, September 24, Beastars mangaka Paru Itagaki announced on Twitter that she had gotten married. With this, she posted a picture of herself in her marriage attire, all while wearing her iconic chicken head mask. She also revealed the person responsible for her food diary.

Beastars by Paru Itagaki is a Japanese manga series that is based on a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story focuses on a large gray wolf called Legoshi, a student at Cherryton Academy. Following a death in the academy, Legoshi has a fateful encounter with Haru, a dwarf rabbit.

Beastars Mangaka announces her marriage with iconic chicken head mask

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, Paru Itagaki, the creator of Beastars, announced her marriage on Twitter. She announced this by posting an image of herself in her wedding gown, while wearing her iconic chicken head mask.

Several mangaka are known for hiding their identity from the world using animal avatars. While fans have come to know that Paru Itagaki is the daughter of Keisuke Itagaki, the creator of the Grappler Baki manga, she is still a very private person. Thus, using a chicken head is Paru Itagaki's preferred method of choice to hide her identity. Thus, she dons the chicken head mask during every public appearance.

In her marriage announcement post, the mangaka also revealed that the food she has been posting in her food diary for the past three years was made by her husband. She stated that following her marriage, she hopes to continue drawing fun manga using her husband's power of food as fuel.

How fans reacted to Paru Itagaki's announcement

Screenshot of fans' reaction upon seeing Paru Itagaki's post (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Fans were left shocked by the Beastars mangaka's post as many were unaware of Paru Itagaki's method of choice for hiding her true identity. Many fans loved her post and were glad that they were able to witness the same. While the mangaka wearing a mask to hide her face in public spaces seemed normal, to see that she wore the mask at her wedding as well left fans amused.

That said, some fans were led to wonder if she was furry. Some fans instantly corrected them, conveying to them that the mangaka was hiding her identity. Meanwhile, other fans responded to the same sarcastically.

Screenshot of fans' reaction to Paru Itagaki's post (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

However, something that caught the eye of many fans was that Paru Itagaki was the daughter of Keisuke Itagaki. Upon learning this, fans joked about how the Grappler Baki mangaka may end up acting like his iconic character Yujiro Hanma following her daughter's marriage.

