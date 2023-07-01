Beastars final season to announce new details at the Anime Expo 2023

The final season of the Beastars anime will be arriving in 2024 and more information about it, like the release date and the trailer, is expected to be unveiled at the Anime Expo 2023. This year’s Expo will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 1 to July 4, and will be featuring several new and trending anime series.

The Netflix Panel is all set to provide details about the much-anticipated upcoming season 3 of the anime. The fandom has been waiting for an update ever since the second season was completed in 2021.

Beastars is based on the manga of the same name by Paru Itagaki, which ran from September 8, 2016, to October 8, 2020, in Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shōnen Champion. The manga concluded with 22 volumes and along with its animated counterpart, was both a critical and commercial success, winning numerous accolades.

Final season of Beastars will be discussed in Anime Expo 2023

BEASTARS @beastarsanime Legoshi is coming back with some new friends.



Tomorrow, new information about the Final Season of BEASTARS will take place in the Netflix panel at Anime Expo 2023, on July 1, 2023, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. (PT). Legoshi is coming back with some new friends.Tomorrow, new information about the Final Season of BEASTARS will take place in the Netflix panel at Anime Expo 2023, on July 1, 2023, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. (PT). https://t.co/Oj5oqz9hYm

The official twitter account of Beastars anime posted a tweet on June 30, 2023, announcing that the final season of the anime will be hitting screens next year and further details on season 3 will be unveiled at the Netflix panel of Anime Expo 2023, which will take place on July 1, from 3:15 to 4:15 pm PT.

The tweet teases that the show’s protagonist Legoshi will return for the last season “with some new friends.” This confirms that some new characters will be making their debut in the upcoming season. We can expect that the voice cast for the same will be revealed at the Expo. The panel might also present the first look at the next season and release a teaser trailer along with additional information about the staff and the crew.

The second season of Beastars was concluded on March 25, 2021, after airing its 12th and final episode. The season ends at the beginning of Volume 12 of the manga, at chapter 99, but it had left out the backstory of Legoshi, which we can assume will be animated in the upcoming season. Nonetheless, fans are ready for another adrenaline-filled season with new adventures and intrigues for Legoshi.

The English translated version of the original manga series by Itagaki, is licensed for publication by Viz Media, and here is how the series is summarized in its official website:

One night at Cherryton Academy, a herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first two season of Beastars are available for streaming on Netflix. We believe that the upcoming season will be hosted by the streaming giant as well, upon release.

Stay tuned for more updates on Beastars season 3 and other trending manga and anime series like One Piece, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes