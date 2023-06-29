Demon Slayer: Why was Gyokko so easy to kill? Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 has come to a spectacular end, and fans are pondering over a a few topics from the installment. One among which is how Gyokko was defeated so easily. Tanjiro’s journey to the Swordsmith Village resulted in a number of battles involving the Upper Moon demons and the Hashiras.

Gyokko arrived at the Swordsmith Village with Hantengu. The former, who is Upper Moon Five, was confronted by Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito as he started devouring innocent swordsmiths. Although Gyokko overpowered Muichiro by trapping him in a pot of water using his Blood Demon Art, the Mist Hashira surpassed his past self and decapitated the Mpper Moon. As such, it was a swift victory, with many viewers feeling that the battle could have had a much more intense conclusion

Gyokko might have been weaker than Gyutaro in Demon Slayer

The reason why Gyokko was so easy to kill can be understood due to several factors. Looking at his combat ability, like every other demon, the Upper Moon Five relied mostly on Blood Demon Art against his enemies, which was seen in the battle against the Mist Hashira.

Throughout the battle, Gyokko was seen keeping his distance from Muichiro and avoiding close combat. He was constantly evading Muichiro’s attack by hiding inside his porcelain vases, which he also used to transport to different places.

Secondly, Gyokko placed a great deal of importance in his art, which he revealed while proclaiming himself as an “artist.” Here, the art referred to the porcelain vases he lived in and replicated using the enemies he devoured.

However, his love for the art brought out his petty and jealous nature that was seen when he attacked Haganezuka for ignoring his presence, who continued to work on the sword for Tanjiro. At this point, Muichiro used this knowledge to his advantage, which is how he was able to provoke the Upper Moon Five to attack him.

Moreover, Gyokko had the habit of underestimating his opponents, which eventually led him to lower his guard in battle. Being the Upper Moon Five among the Twelve Kizukis, Gyokko must have defeated around 15 Hashiras throughout his demon life and he may have been stronger in the past.

Comparing him with Gyutaro, the Upper Moon Six, Gyokko seemed far weaker in strength and abilities. In the Entertainment District arc, fans were able to witness the pinnacle of strength in the battle between Gyutaro and the demon slayers, including the former Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui.

Although they were victorious against Gyutaro and his sister Daki, it came at the cost of Tengen’s eye and left hand, which eventually led him to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps.

As to why Gyokko was titled the Upper Moon Five while Gyutaro,along with his sister Daki, was Upper Moon six can be known by the circumstances for which they both became demons.

Gyokko was approached by Muzan, who turned him into his minion to carry out his dirty work. That is primarily why the demon was seen talking to Muzan from time to time in his Infinity Castle. However, in the case of Gyutaro, he became a demon in order to protect his beloved sister Daki. Both of them were turned into demons by Doma, who was Upper Moon Six in Demon Slayer at the time.

