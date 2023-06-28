Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other possible streaming platforms for Demon Slayer season 4

Demon Slayer recently concluded the Swordsmith Village arc with a bang. The Upper Moon 4 and Upper Moon 5 demons were defeated by the demon slayers. More importantly, Nezuko Kamado was able to conquer the sun. The demon slayers now seem to be on the verge of achieving the impossible as they are slowly inching closer toward their goal of decimating Muzan.

Recently, the production of season 4 was confirmed, and since then, fans have been wondering about the possible streaming platforms that will feature this series in their catalog. Demon Slayer season 4 will most likely be available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. This has not been confirmed by official sources yet. However, one can make an educated guess based on the popularity of the streaming platforms and whether or not they have streamed the earlier seasons.

Disclaimer: The streaming platforms have not been confirmed by official sources yet, and therefore, the article is speculative in nature. The final section of this article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer season 4 potential streaming platforms and expected release details

Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix have streamed the previous seasons of Demon Slayer. The former will most likely acquire the streaming rights for the upcoming season since they managed to do so for the previous season as well. Netflix also simulcasts the entire series from the very first episode. Therefore, it is highly likely that the Hashira Training arc will most likely be featured on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

A few days ago, the Demon Slayer official Twitter account confirmed the production of the Hashira Training arc. Given that the upcoming story arc is comparatively small, it shouldn’t take too long for Ufotable to animate it. The Swordsmith Village arc was released roughly a year after it was announced. This means fans can expect the fourth installment of the series to be released sometime in Summer 2024.

The upcoming story arc will not pack as much action as the Entertainment District arc or the Swordsmith Village arc. Since the manga has been concluded, readers can take a look at the source material to get a clear picture of what they can expect from the upcoming anime installment.

What to expect in Hashira Training arc

This is the first time Hashiras are tasked with training members of the Demon Slayer Corps apart from their Tsuguko. After witnessing the Love Hashira and the Mist Hashira develop their Demon Slayer Marks, the other demon slayers decide to train relentlessly to achieve the same level of skill and strength like their seniors.

The training will be divided into numerous parts, each led by a Hashira. Tengen Uzui will spearhead the stamina training, making the trainees run at high speeds for a sustained period of time. Muichiro Tokito will help with agility and quick movements. He will train the demon slayers to stay light on their feet and ease up their muscles to ensure blistering fast movement.

Iguro Obanai, the Snake Hashira, will train swordsmanship to the lower-ranked members. This will be one of the toughest training sessions for the trainees at the camp. On the other hand, Mitsuri Kanroji will take care of flexibility training.

Sanemi will essentially conduct a beatdown session to improve the swordsmen’s durability. Lastly, Gyomei will conduct strength training in which trainees will have to move a massive boulder and logs across town and withstand the force of a massive waterfall.

