Oshi No Ko season 2 teaser trailer confirms 2024 release

On Sunday, November 26, the Ichigo Production Fan Festival 2023 confirmed that Oshi no Ko season 2 will be released in 2024. The anime confirmed the release window with a teaser trailer that teased the forthcoming 2.5D Stage Play arc by focusing on the three key characters - Aqua Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Akane Kurokawa.

Oshi no Ko, written by manga author Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in April 2020. Since then, the manga has been collected into 13 tankōbon volumes and received an anime adaptation in Spring 2023. After that, the anime announced a second season.

Oshi no Ko season 2 announces release window with new teaser

Prior to Ichigo Production Fan Festival 2023, it was announced that new information about the anime series would be revealed at the event. As promised, the event delivered as it announced that Oshi no Ko season 2 will premiere in 2024.

That said, the anime did not reveal what time of the year the series will premiere. Therefore, fans can expect Oshi no Ko season 2 to be released later in the year, i.e., in the Fall 2024 anime season.

Akane Kurokawa and Kana Arima as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As for the teaser trailer, it hints at the upcoming 2.5D Stage Play story arc. From the Oshi no Ko season 2 teaser, it is pretty evident that Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa's rivalry is set to be the main focus of the upcoming anime. However, their rivalry not only stems from their past and careers but also their feelings for Aqua.

Meanwhile, Aqua Hoshino is set to make use of the Stage Play project to get close to the Lala Lai Theatrical Company actors and investigate the identity of his biological father, i.e., the person responsible for his mother Ai Hoshino's death.

What is Oshi no Ko about?

Ai Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko follows the story of Aqua and Ruby, the twin children of popular idol Ai from the idol group B-Komachii. Unfortunately, at the peak of her career, she got murdered by an obsessed fan. Hence, Aqua made it his goal to find the person responsible for his mother's death, i.e., his biological father.

The twist is that both Aqua and Ruby were Ai's fans in their past lives as Dr. Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji. After both of them passed away, they happened to get reincarnated as her children with their memories of their previous lives intact.

