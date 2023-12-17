Jump Festa 2024: The Chained Soldier anime reveals new PV and full cast list

The last Blue stage of Jump Festa 2024 featured two upcoming Winter 2024 anime: Chained Soldier and Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable! While the latter opened the stage by promoting their upcoming show, the former closed out the stage by providing new information regarding their cast and showcasing a new PV for the upcoming anime.

Chained Soldier is one of the most anticipated Winter 2024 anime. It is currently scheduled for release on January 4, 2024, and is being animated by Studio Seven Arcs. Alongside Hokkaido Girls, it closed out Jump Festa 2024 in a spectacular way, generating fan excitement and hype for the upcoming series.

Chained Soldier stage at Jump Festa 2024 reveals new PV before anime release

The Chained Soldier stage took place on December 17, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST. It was the last anime of the Blue Stage and ran for roughly 30 minutes. The panel consisted of Akari Kito (Kyoka Uzen), Yuya Hirose (Yuuki Wakura), and Maaya Uchida (Tenka Izumo).

The event kicked off with Akari Kito performing the opening song of the upcoming anime, titled 'Yume no Ito,' with the opening animation playing in the background.

Following this, the voice actors greeted the audience and thanked them for their presence at the event. They went on to discuss their respective roles and talked about the anime adaptation of Chained Soldier.

The voice actors then presented a brand-new PV for the upcoming anime that featured significantly improved character animation. It also revealed the full staff information, which sees Goro Kuji and Junji Nishimura as the director and executive director of the series, respectively.

Furthermore, Yasuhiro Nakanishi has been revealed to be the story editor, Kazuhiro Yamada is the photography director, and Chikako Yokota is the sound director. Kohta Yamamoto is responsible for the music, while Kaoru Nishmura will oversee the color design.

Additionally, the cast is set to include three more members: Tomori Kusunoki (Aoba Wakura), Sayaka Senbongi (Coco Zenibako), and Rina Hidaka (Naon Yuno).

Afterward, the voice actors announced that an uncensored version of the Chained Soldier anime will be available on AT-X every Thursday, starting January 4, 2024, from 11 pm to 11:30 pm.

Following this, the voice actors enacted some manga panels, as Akari Kito and Maaya Uchida got to showcase their talent by performing some lines of dialogue.

Lastly, they wrapped up the stage by having Uchida perform the ending song of the Chained Soldier anime, which is titled 'CHAIN.' It served as the perfect way to close out the Blue Stage of Jump Festa 2024, with fans looking forward to the premiere of the series.

Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable! stage at Jump Festa 2024 reveals brand new teaser before anime release

The Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable! stage began at 5 pm JST on December 17, 2023, and ran for around 30 minutes. It opened the final Blue Stage of Jump Festa 2024, which took place before the Chained Soldier stage.

The panel consisted of Nobunaga Shimazaki (Tsubasa Shiki), Ayane Sakura (Minami Fuyuki), Yumiri Hanamori (Sayuri Akino), and Reina Ueda (Rena Natsukawa).

The voice actors started the event by talking about their respective roles and sharing their experiences working on the upcoming anime series. Following this, they presented a brand new PV for the anime, which featured some new scenes in addition to the old ones.

Although there were no major announcements made on the stage, the highlight of the event was when renowned musician and songwriter Masayoshi Oishi made a special appearance, who is also responsible for the ending song of the anime.

Lastly, the voice actors presented a brand new volume cover for the manga, alongside Funko Pop figures for the characters of the anime. With this, the Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable! stage ended, as the voice actors thanked the fans for their support and encouraged them to watch the anime on January 8, 2024.