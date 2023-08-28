A Girl & Her Guard Dog anime reveals opening theme ahead of September premiere

On Monday, August 28, 2023, the official website for the A Girl & Her Guard Dog television anime series revealed the series’ opening theme song and artist. This news comes roughly a month ahead of the series’ premiere in late September 2023, with advance screenings set to take place in Japan later this week.

The series is the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Hatsuharu’s original and popular A Girl & Her Guard Dog manga series. While an exact release time in Japan has not been announced as of this article’s writing, the release date and watch information have been confirmed.

Surprisingly, no announcement has yet been made on where the series will be available to stream, as it airs weekly on Japanese broadcast television. While fans anticipate that Crunchyroll will end up streaming A Girl & Her Guard Dog internationally, this has yet to be confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog still lacking international streaming info just one month before Japanese premiere

The A Girl & Her Guard Dog television anime series is set to premiere in Japan on local television on Thursday, September 28, 2023. It will air on the TOKYO MX, Yomiuri TV, and BS Asahi channels. The series’ staff had first announced that it would premiere in October, but that date has been moved up.

The series’ opening theme song, titled Suki niNaccha Dame na Hito, will be performed by Masayoshi Oishi. The song, which translates to “A Person You Shouldn’t Fall in Love With,” will get a digital release on September 29, with a CD release coming later in the year on November 1.

Oishi will be a guest at the upcoming Sunday, September 3, advance screening in Japan. The screening will take place at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo and will feature the series’ first two episodes. At the time of this article’s writing, it seems that the television premiere later in the month will only consist of the series’ first episode rather than the first two.

The series stars Akari Kito as Isaku Senagaki, Yuichiro Umehara as Keiya Uto, Junya Enoki as Mikio Tanuki, and Mai Nakahara as Kaori Sekiya. Nobuhiro Takamoto is directing the series at Project No. 9 Studios. Aya Satsuki is in charge of the composition, while Yukiko Ban is designing the characters. Kito is set to perform the ending theme song, MagiexMagie.

Hatsuhara’s original manga was first launched in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Friend magazine in December 2018. The eighth compilation volume for the series was released in Japan in October 2022. Unfortunately, the series has been on hiatus since March 2023.

