A Girl & Her Guard Dog anime reveals release date via 2nd key visual

The release date for the television anime adaptation of the manga series A Girl & Her Guard Dog by author and illustrator Hatsuharu was announced on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The announcement was made on the official website of the series. It was accompanied by the release of the second key visual for the television anime series, as well as the announcement of additional cast members.

The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2023, with an advanced screening taking place on September 3 at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo, Japan. As of the time this article was written, Crunchyroll has announced that it will stream the anime series A Girl & Her Guard Dog outside of Asia starting in October 2023. At the moment, there is no available streaming information for the series in Asia.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog anime series announces September 28 release date and additional cast with a new key visual

The latest

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Air Date: Sep 2023

Animation Studio: Project No. 9

Original Manga by Hatsuharu



(Ojou to Banken-kun)



Image Kodansha, Hatsuharu, Anime Production Committee Yakuza x High School Girl Age Gap Romance "A Girl and her Guard Dog" NEW ANIME VISUAL REVEALAir Date: Sep 2023Animation Studio: Project No. 9Original Manga by Hatsuharu(Ojou to Banken-kun)ImageKodansha, Hatsuharu, Anime Production Committee pic.twitter.com/d5YDM8BGXg

The full release date for the A Girl & Her Guard Dog anime series is currently slated as Thursday, September 28, 2023. The series is set to premiere on the TOKYO MX, Yomiuri TV, and BS Asahi channels on Japanese network television. The staff for the series initially announced an October premiere date, but this appears to have been changed to September 28

The currently announced cast for the show includes Akari Kito, who will be playing the protagonist Isaku Senagaki, and Yuichiro Umehara, who will be portraying Keiya Uto. Both announcements were made before the second key visual was released.

The second key visual has been released, along with the announcement that Mai Nakahara will be playing the role of Kaori Sekiya, and Junya Enoki will be playing the role of Mikio Tanuki.

Konbini @manga_figurine

Animation Studio: Project No.9.

pic.twitter.com/fZQAnTPDfz Anime Trailer Reveal for Yakuza x High School Girl Age Gap Romance "A Girl and her Guard Dog". Air Date: October 2023Animation Studio: Project No.9.

At Project No. 9 studios, Nobuhiro Takamoto is in charge of directing the animation. The series is written by Aya Satsuki, and Yukiko Ban is in charge of character design. In addition, Akari Kito sings "MagiexMagie," the theme song for the series' closing credits.

As of the writing of this article, there has been no announcement regarding the opening tune. The anime will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll outside of Asia, as previously indicated.

Hatsuharu originally launched their manga series in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Friend magazine in December 2018. The series is still being serialized, and most recently published its ninth compilation volume in Japan in October 2022.

However, the series has unfortunately been on hiatus since March. Kodansha USA released the manga’s eighth volume in a digital English format on March 21, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.