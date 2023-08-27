I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime reveals October 2023 release date

The long-awaited anime adaptation of FUNA's light novel series I Shall Survive Using Potions!, has finally revealed that it will premiere on October 7, 2023. Ever since the announcement earlier this year, dedicated fans have been eagerly counting down the days to this highly anticipated release.
The story follows Kaoru Nagase, a 22-year-old office lady who suddenly finds herself reincarnated in a new world. To her surprise, she discovers that she possesses the extraordinary ability to create potions at will.
The I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2023. It will be broadcast in the Animazing!!! programming block on ABC TV and TV Asahi's 24-affiliate network, and later on BS Fuji. The world premiere of the first episode took place at Anime Expo on July 3, 2023.
The story revolves around Kaoru Nagase, who meets her demise as a result of a time-space distortion caused by the mistake of a higher life form. However, destiny allows her to reincarnate into a less advanced world. In this new existence, she possesses the remarkable ability to create potions at will, with the power to determine their effects.
She also desires a magical Item Box, the power to comprehend and communicate in all languages, and to reclaim the youthful body she possessed at 15. With these newfound powers at her disposal, Kaoru faces the challenge of establishing stability in this entirely unfamiliar world.
The team behind the I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime
The anime series I Shall Survive Using Potions! is directed by Nobuaki Nakanishi at Studio Jumondou. The main cast includes Rin Kusumi as Kaoru, Tomoyo Takayanagi as Francette, Moeka Koizumi as Emile, Haruki Iwata as Belle, and Natsuki Kitagawa as Layette.
The ending theme song is titled Love is a Potion, and it is performed by cast members Haruki Iwata and Moeka Koizumi under their unit harmoe.
All about the I Shall Survive Using Potions! light novel
I Shall Survive Using Potions! is a Japanese light novel series written by FUNA. It originally debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website and was published in print by Kodansha, featuring illustrations by Sukima, in June 2017. There are currently nine volumes available as of August 2023.
Additionally, this popular light novel series has inspired a manga adaptation illustrated by Hibiki Kokonoe. The manga was serialized in the Suiyōbi no Sirius magazine from June 2017 to January 2022. Moreover, a sequel manga drawn by Futsū Onshin began serialization on the same platform in August 2022.
An anime adaptation based on this beloved light novel series is now set to premiere in October 2023.
The much-awaited anime adaptation of I Shall Survive Using Potions! has sparked excitement in the fandom. Set to release on October 7, 2023, viewers are excited to join Kaoru on her extraordinary adventures in a new world. Utilizing her unique potion-making abilities, she will navigate challenges and work hard to thrive.
