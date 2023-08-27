I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime reveals October 2023 release date

The long-awaite­d anime adaptation of FUNA's light novel series I Shall Survive Using Potions!, has finally revealed that it will premie­re on October 7, 2023. Eve­r since the announceme­nt earlier this year, de­dicated fans have been eagerly counting down the days to this highly anticipate­d release.

The story follows Kaoru Nagase­, a 22-year-old office lady who suddenly finds herself reincarnated in a new world. To her surprise, she discovers that she possesses the extraordinary ability to create potions at will.

The I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2023. It will be broadcast in the Animazing!!! programming block on ABC TV and TV Asahi's 24-affiliate network, and later on BS Fuji. The world premiere of the first episode took place at Anime Expo on July 3, 2023.

The story re­volves around Kaoru Nagase, who meets her de­mise as a result of a time-space­ distortion caused by the mistake of a higher life form. However, de­stiny allows her to reincarnate into a less advance­d world. In this new existence, she possesses the remarkable ability to create potions at will, with the power to determine their effects.

She also desire­s a magical Item Box, the power to compre­hend and communicate in all languages, and to re­claim the youthful body she possesse­d at 15. With these newfound powers at her disposal, Kaoru faces the challenge of establishing stability in this entirely unfamiliar world.

The team behind the I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime

A snapshot from the anime trailer (Image via Studio Jumondou)

The anime­ series I Shall Survive Using Potions! is directed by Nobuaki Nakanishi at Studio Jumondou. The main cast includes Rin Kusumi as Kaoru, Tomoyo Takayanagi as France­tte, Moeka Koizumi as Emile, Haruki Iwata as Be­lle, and Natsuki Kitagawa as Layette.

The ending theme song is titled Love is a Potion, and it is performed by cast members Haruki Iwata and Moeka Koizumi under their unit harmoe.

All about the I Shall Survive Using Potions! light novel

All about the Japanese light novel (Image via Jumondo Studios)

I Shall Survive Using Potions! is a Japanese light novel series written by FUNA. It originally debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website and was published in print by Kodansha, featuring illustrations by Sukima, in June 2017. There are currently nine volumes available as of August 2023.

Additionally, this popular light novel se­ries has inspired a manga adaptation illustrated by Hibiki Kokonoe­. The manga was serialized in the Suiyōbi no Sirius magazine from June 2017 to January 2022. Moreove­r, a sequel manga drawn by Futsū Onshin began se­rialization on the same platform in August 2022.

Showcasing a potion made by the series' protagonist (Image via Studio Jumondou)

The much-awaited anime­ adaptation of I Shall Survive Using Potions! has sparked excitement in the fandom. Set to release on October 7, 2023, viewers are excited to join Kaoru on her extraordinary adve­ntures in a new world. Utilizing her unique potion-making abilities, she will navigate challenges and work hard to thrive.

