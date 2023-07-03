Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime trailer reveals release window and more

One of the most highly anticipated anime projects to be announced in recent years, is the television anime adaptation of the Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! manga series. The news of author and illustrator Kai Ikada’s original manga series receiving a television anime adaptation was first announced in 2022, with the Jump Festa ‘23 event bringing the last major news.

However, this changed as of Monday, July 3, 2023, with the official website for the television anime adaptation unveiling the first promotional video for the series. Thus, excitement for the slice-of-life series is reaching a boiling point, especially with manga fans of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! praising the series online.

The Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! television anime adaptation’s official website also announced additional cast for the series, as well as released a key visual. The trailer also confirmed a release window for the highly anticipated series, but unfortunately, is yet to provide a specific release date or distribution information.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! official trailer announces January 2024 release window following delay

Series will begin broadcast in January 2024

While the series was originally set to premiere in 2023, fans will fortunately not have to wait much longer for the premiere of the Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime. Per the series’ first trailer, it will be premiering in Japan sometime in January 2024, essentially mitigating the delay as much as possible.

A key visual featuring central protagonist Minami Fuyuki, Rena Natsukawa, and Sayuri Akino was released recently, showing the trio walking in the snow together. Ayane Sakura is set to voice Fuyuki, while Reina Ueda will voice Natsukawa, and Yumiri Hanamori will voice Akino. The series has also cast Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa Shiki.

Mirai Minato is the chief director and will also oversee scripts for the series’ anime. Misuzu Hoshino is directing the series at SILVER LINK and BLADE Studios, while Katsuyuki Sato is in charge of character design. More cast and staff will likely be announced in the coming months as the series’ premiere draws closer.

Ikada’s original manga series is serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and on their MANGA Plus website, originally debuting in September 2019. The 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on the same day as the anime’s latest news. At the time of this article’s writing, the series is unfortunately not published in English in a compiled volume format.

The MANGA Plus website describes the story as follows:

“High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.”

