Jump Festa ‘23 confirmed for December 2022

On Monday, October 3, Shueisha revealed that Jump Festa '23 will, in fact, take place this year, giving manga fans cause to rejoice. Furthermore, they also announced that, like last year, many of the main stage events will be streamed online for those who are unable to attend in person.
A new stage, known as the Jump Studio NEO stage, has also been announced for Jump Festa '23. The purpose of the stage seems to primarily be to provide a home for the currently less-popular Shonen Jump series, such as Moriarty the Patriot, World Trigger, and Undead Unluck.
Jump Festa ‘23 announces its “Jump Super Stage” recipients, time and date, and more
Shueisha revealed on Monday that Jump Festa '23 will take place in mid-December, with the event confirmed to be held in Japan on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18. The convention will take place at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba, a prefecture located in the Kanto region of Honshu.
As aforementioned, many of the main stage events will be streamed once again this year for international viewers, per Shueisha’s Monday, October 3 reveal. The following franchises have been confirmed for Jump Super Stage events at the convention:
- One Piece
- My Hero Academia
- Black Clover
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Dr. Stone
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- SPYxFAMILY
- Chainsaw Man
- Naruto
- Boruto
- New Prince of Tennis
The announcement also revealed a new "Jump Studio Neo" area, which will feature stage events for Shueisha's lesser-known Weekly Shonen Jump franchises. The full list of currently confirmed series for this new area is as follows:
- Mission: Yozakura Family
- Undead Unluck
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Me & Roboco
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
- Chained Soldier
- Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable!
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
- Ayakashi Triangle
- Blue Exorcist
- Moriarty the Patriot
- Rurouni Kenshin
- World Trigger
- Dark Gathering
- Too Cute Crisis
Finally, a "Jump Super Stage EX" event will feature stage presentations as streams for a few select series. As of right now, the only currently announced series for this event are Bleach, Kuroko’s Basketball, and Haikyu!!. Shueisha also confirmed that, throughout all areas of the convention, there will be some physical, hands-on displays that virtual viewers won’t be able to access.
Jump Festa ‘23 has been confirmed as releasing 40 thousand tickets for each day of the event, meaning a max attendee capacity of 40 thousand for each day. The convention is known for revealing significant information about the series present, so fans can certainly expect news about their favorite series to spring up from the convention's events.
