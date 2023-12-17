Jump Festa 2024: World Trigger anime announces upcoming project details

Jump Festa 2024 World Trigger Blue Stage announced the upcoming World Trigger Festival 2024. The event is set to take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. Moreover, the cast members also confirmed the production of the anime's fourth stage production.

World Trigger, written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, is a Japanese Shounen manga that was first serialized in Weekly Shounen Jump from February 2013 to November 2018. Following that, it was transferred to Jump Square in December 2018. The series has been adapted into three anime seasons, with the latest season released back in Fall 2021.

Jump Festa 2024 announces World Trigger Festival 2024

Yuuma Kuga as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jump Festa 2024 World Trigger Blue Stage was presented by the voice actors of Yumma Kuga (Tomo Muranaka), Osamu Mikumo (Yuuki Kaji), Masataka Ninomiya (Junichi Suwabe), and Yuzuru Ema (Yuuko Sanpei) as they revealed the franchise's new festival details together.

The Blue Stage segment began with the anime's voice actors greeting fans with a Q&A segment. Following that, the cast members also took the opportunity to felicitate voice actor Tomo Muranaka on the occasion of her birthday, which was on Friday, December 15.

After that, the cast members announced the manga series' new project together. Following the success of the festival held in 2022 and 2023, the series is set to return with it in 2024. "World Trigger Festival 2024" will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Tokyo Dome City Hall. The event will have day and night performances and will also be available to stream online.

The event will be attended by voice cast members like Tomo Muranaka (Yumma Kuga) Yuuki Kaji (Osamu Mikumo), Nao Tamura (Chika Amatori), and others. More details about the event and its ticket distribution will be announced in the future from time to time on the official website and the series' social networking services.

Hyuse as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In addition, to the festival, the Blue Stage also confirmed the production of the series' stage drama. It was previously announced on Saturday, December 16, 2023, by Marvelous that the stage play franchise for Daisuke Ashihara's manga series is set to receive a fourth play. The new stage play is set to adapt the Galopoula Invasion Arc.

The stage play is set to run in October and November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. Hence, the Blue Stage revealed a short message from the stage play actors for Yuuma Kuga and Osamu Mikumo - Keisuke Ueda and Takuya Mizoguchi.