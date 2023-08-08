Where to pick up World Trigger manga after the anime? Explained

After a spectacular third season, many World Trigger fans have been wondering where to start the manga from. Given the fact that it's one of the best-animated series that explores the Sci-Fi and Action genre, fans cannot wait for the next season. As a result, it makes sense to read the manga and dive into the story.

World Trigger anime is a successful adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by the mangaka Daisuke Ashihara. It's a story that follows a group of middle-schoolers and how they save Mikado City from the invasion of the strange creatures known as Neighbours.

So far, Daisuke Ashihara's manga has inspired three seasons under the Toei Animation production house, with the latest one released on October 10, 2021. Hence fans cannot wait to dive straight into the story as they wait for the next season.

World Trigger fans can start reading the manga from chapter 196

World Trigger season 3 episode 14 titled Resolution ended with the Tamakoma-2 group winning the Round 8 of the B-Rank Wars' Upper-Tier Night Division. The final episode of the third season adapted the manga chapters 193-196.

However, it has to be mentioned that it covered only four pages of chapter 196, so as a result, the third season didn't completely cover the B-Rank War arc. Therefore, fans who are looking to transition from the anime series to the manga can start from chapter 196 of the manga.

Chika Amatori as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Chapter 197-199 follows the final round of the B-Rank War arc. Following the ending of the said arc, the story picks up the Away Mission Test arc, starting from chapter 200. So far, only 235 chapters of Daisuke Ashihara's manga have been published.

Due to the poor health condition of Daisuke Ashihara, the mangaka hasn't been able to release chapters frequently. He was diagnosed with cervical spondylosis back in 2014. Since then, he has had issues with his joints and discs in the neck. As a result, he has been taking frequent breaks to release chapters.

Osamu Mikumo as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

For example, Viz Media released chapters 229 and 230 on January 10, 2023, and chapter 231 in March. The latest chapter (235) was released on July 3, 2023. The 236th chapter of World Trigger manga is yet to release.

Nonetheless, despite his poor health condition, Daisuke Ashihira is passionate about his work, and has put a lot of work into each chapter that he released. Fans who cannot wait for the next season can read the manga from chapter 196, and immerse themselves into a delightful and captivating storyline.

About World Trigger manga and anime

Visual from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

World Trigger is anime that fuses the elements of sci-fi and adventure to create a memorable storyline. Written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, the manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2013-2018.

Thereafter, it was shifted to Jump Square in December 2018. So far, the chapters of the manga have been collected into 26 tankobon volumes as of June 2023. The English version of the manga is available for reading on Viz Media.

Daisuke Ashihara's manga inspired an anime adaptation back in May 2014. Produced by Toei Animation, the first season of World Trigger released 73 episodes. A sequel was then announced in Jump Festa 2020, and eventually, it aired on January 10, 2021.

Following its immense success, the anime returned once again for a third season in October 2021.

The plot of World Trigger in brief

Trekk @TrekkSSB @TheSmithPlays World trigger is a sleeper anime that I always recommend, one of my favorites

The backdrop of the World Trigger's story takes place in Mikado City, where a gate to a different world was opened one day. The city was then invaded by strange creatures called Neighbours that couldn't be defeated with normal weapons used by human beings.

A mysterious organization appeared with new technology, that could repel the attacks of the neighbors. This organization was called Border or National Defense Agency. The technology that they invented was called 'Trigger'. It allowed a user to channel its energy called Trion and then use it to battle the monsters.

Characters from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though several years had passed, and Mikado City had grown accustomed to using Triggers, the danger posed by the neighbors still loomed large. One day, a mysterious student named Yuma Kuga transferred to a middle school. It was then revealed in the story that Kuga isn't a human being, but a humanoid Neighbor.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

