World Trigger manga takes one-month break due to author Daisuke Ashihara's poor health

It was recently announced through an official Shonen Jump Twitter account that Daisuka Ashihara’s World Trigger is taking a one-month break due to the author’s poor health. This unfortunate news comes shortly after the airing of World Trigger anime’s twelfth episode of its third season.

Ashihara’s health problems have been well documented over the last few years given his frequent hiatuses and release schedule changes.

World Trigger and Ashihara’s health problems

World Trigger is a series which sets itself in Mikado City, where a portal appeared at one point that allowed monsters, referred to as Neighbors, to enter the human world. Protagonist Yuma Kuga is a humanoid Neighbor trying to hide that fact from the Border agency. The latter is responsible for combatting Neighbors.

Daisuke Ashihara began serialization of World Trigger in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump on 9 February 2013. The series remained there until its move to Jump Square in December 2018, where it is still currently published.

World Trigger’s move to Jump Square likely stemmed from its frequent hiatuses in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. These began after Ashihara’s September 2014 diagnosis of cervical spondylosis, also called neck arthritis, for its effect on joints and discs in the neck.

These issues have persisted in 2021 as well, with Ashihara taking another hiatus due to poor health conditions.

The translation of Jump Square's official tweet regarding this hiatus says:

" Jump Square's February oversized issue release on January 4th of 'World Trigger' will be suspended due to poor physical condition of the author. We are very sorry to all the long-awaited readers. The March oversized issue of Jump Square (released on February 4th) will be published. Thank you.

Manga industry's demand and the health of its authors

Unfortunately, Ashihara’s story is one of many in the manga industry. Being one of the most popular forms of entertainment in Japan, mangaka (manga authors) are often overworked to produce their story. One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda has slept three hours a night since his series’ serialization began, and often takes breaks to maintain his health.

Tragically, not everyone is able to handle the stress like Oda does. Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has crippling back pain which keeps him bedridden and unable to use the bathroom at times.

Despite such tumultuous conditions, the authors feel they must continue publishing their series no matter the cost.

In summation

Hamood Joatous @HamoodJoNagai This year was harsh for the manga readers, especially the fans of the old school manga.

We lost four manga writers and illustrators in one year.



Kentaro Miura, Takao Saito, Senpai Shirato and Hiroshi Hirata. This year was harsh for the manga readers, especially the fans of the old school manga. We lost four manga writers and illustrators in one year.Kentaro Miura, Takao Saito, Senpai Shirato and Hiroshi Hirata. https://t.co/w0vtc9qJuB

Daisuke Ashihara’s World Trigger will unfortunately be on a one-month break as the author takes some much needed rest.

While still incredibly tragic, World Trigger and Daisuka Ashihara are just two more names on the seemingly never-ending list of mangaka suffering for their work.

Although World Trigger and Ashihara likely aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, it’s still incredibly important to show love and support to the mangaka as he takes time to focus on his well-being.

