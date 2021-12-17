Is Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 delayed? New release date and time revealed

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 has unfortunately been delayed, leaving fans hanging on the previous chapter's developments. As the series' final arc progresses, Mikey and Takemichi's relationship seems to significantly devolve on a weekly basis at this point.

Unfortunately, Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine is on break this week and as a result, so is Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235. Unfortunately for fans, this also means spoilers and leaks for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 is delayed a week as well.

While we don’t have any verified information on Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 story content, we do know the chapter's new release date and time.

WARNING: TOKYO REVENGERS MANGA SPOILERS BELOW

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 to come out on December 21

Tokrev4ever😎❤ @tokrev4ever The Chapter 235 Of the Tokyo revengers manga is delayed to 22/12/2021 The Chapter 235 Of the Tokyo revengers manga is delayed to 22/12/2021

The hit series Tokyo Revengers featured in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine has ensnared the attention of fans everywhere with recent chapters. Mikey seems to have finally gone off the deep end with Draken’s recent death, a plot point which will likely be followed up on in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235.

While fans still don’t have official spoilers or scanlations for the chapter, Draken’s death will no doubt be a key component of the hit series’ final arc. Fans won’t have to wait too long for the next chapter’s arrival, however, as Kodansha’s publication is only taking a one-week break.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 was originally intended to release Tuesday, December 14. Given Kodansha’s last-minute one-week break announcement, fans can anticipate the official release of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 to be Tuesday, December 21.

While a last-minute break is certainly upsetting for die-hard fans of the series, it’s important for manga publishers to give their authors rest. A myriad of health problems can result from the all-too-frequent overwork of the manga industry. Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi and late Berserk mangaka Kentaro Miura are tragic examples of the industry’s culture.

In summation

While a last-minute delay of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine is upsetting for fans of the publications numerous series, the delay of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 in particular is unfortunate. With the series’ final arc heating up weekly, fans are intensely anticipating the direction the series will go each week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to keep up with the progression of the series’ final arc, starting with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 releasing Tuesday, December 21.

Edited by Prem Deshpande