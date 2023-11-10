World Trigger stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Fans of anime and manga all over the world are hyped up for the upcoming Jump Festa 2024 event, which is set to feature a lot of popular anime and manga stages. An event schedule was released some time ago and gave more details about the timings of each stage and the panel guests.

The anime adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara's popular manga, World Trigger has seen the release of 3 seasons till now, with the latest one being released about two years ago. Although there hasn't been any confirmation for a season 4 of the anime as of yet, fans have been looking forward to some news regarding the matter at Jump Festa 2024.

World Trigger stage at Jump Festa 2024 may shed some light on the possibility of season 4

Yuuma, Osamu and Chika as seen in the World Trigger anime(image via Toei Animation)

The World Trigger Blue stage at this year's Jump Festa is taking place on December 17, 2023. It is scheduled to be the third stage of the second day of the event, with its timings from 12 pm JST to 12:30 pm JST. As per the schedule, fans need not worry about missing out on much, as the only other stage taking place at that time will be the Rurouni Kenshin Red Stage.

Not many details have been provided as of yet about the World Trigger Blue stage. However, fans of the series can look forward to some discussions regarding the manga. Usually, the mangakas and voice actors of a particular anime appear as panel guests at the event to answer people's queries regarding the series. Therefore, there might be some revelations at the event for the anime fans of World Trigger as well.

It's to be noted that the timings of Jump Festa 2024 are provided in Japanese Standard Time. For people all around the world, the timings are given below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 pm Saturday December 16, 2023 Central Daylight Time 9 pm Saturday December 16, 2023 Eastern Daylight Time 10 pm Saturday December 16, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 am Sunday December 17, 2023 Central European Summer Time 4 am Sunday December 17, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 am Sunday December 17, 2023 Philippine Standard Time 11 am Sunday December 17, 2023 Australian Central Standard Time 12:30 pm Sunday December 17, 2023

World Trigger Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage streaming details

Expand Tweet

Fans of the anime who are in Japan can go visit Jump Festa 2024 and attend the World Trigger Blue Stage in person. However, fans everywhere else in the world, can watch the event on the official website of Jump Festa or their YouTube channel.

Fortunately for people who do not have a strong grasp of the Japanese language, subtitles would be provided for the entirety of the event. This will help everyone understand the proceedings of the event in real time.

What to expect from the World Trigger Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024?

Yuuma, Hyuse, Osamu and Chika as seen in World Trigger(image via Toei Animation)

As per the full schedule of the event on Jump Festa's official website, several voice actors from the event will host the World Trigger Blue Stage. These include. Tomo Muranaka(Yuuma Kuga), Yuki Kaji (Osamu Mikumo), Junichi Suwabe(Masataka Ninomiya), and Yuko Sanpei(Yuzuru Ema). Nothing of much significance has been revealed regarding their appearance as of yet.

However, that's not to rule out the possibility of a season four of the anime. Since the World Trigger manga is nearing its end, it's safe to assume that their presence at the upcoming event will likely focus on the storyline and news regarding the manga. On the other hand, fans of the anime should keep an eye out for any possible announcements regarding a new season of the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.