Gintama stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

With Jump Festa 2024 a little over a month away, anime and manga fans all over the world have been waiting anxiously for any possible news regarding their favorite series. An event schedule, which was recently released, provided some insight on the full stage schedule and the panel guests for the event.

Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama series officially came to an end over two years ago. Gintama: The Final marks the finale of the hit anime series that has entertained fans all over the world since 2006 and is nowadays widely considered to be one of the greatest shonen anime series of all time.

Gintama stage at Jump Festa 2024 may hype up the new Ginpachi Sensei spinoff

Gintoki Sakata along with Kagura, Shinpachi and Sadaharu as seen in Gintama(image via Studio Sunrise)

The Gintama Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024 is scheduled to be the first stage of the second day of the event. It is taking place on Sunday, December 17, and will commence from 9:30 a.m. JST to 10 a.m. JST. As per the schedule, no other stages are taking place at the said time on the given date.

That said, fans of Gintama anime have something to look forward to at the event. Normally, at a Jump Festa, announcements are made regarding a new manga, anime, or film. Typically, mangakas or voice actors of popular anime series often show up at the event and answer certain questions. With the announcement of a Ginpachi Sensei spinoff series earlier this year, it can be expected that further details on the upcoming series will be shared by the voice actors themselves at the event.

It should be noted that the timing of the event is based on Japanese Standard Time. The timings for Jump Festa 2024 in other regions are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 pm Saturday December 16 Central Daylight Time 6:30 pm Saturday December 16 Eastern Daylight Time 7:30 pm Saturday December 16 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am Sunday December 17 Central European Summer Time 1:30 am Sunday December 17 Indian Standard Time 6 am Sunday December 17 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am Sunday December 17 Australia Central Standard Time 10 am Sunday December 17

Gintama Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage streaming details

Japanese fans who wish to see Jump Festa 2024 live can do so by going to the event and attending the Gintama Blue Stage in person. However, for fans outside Japan, they can watch the event on Jump Festa's official website or their YouTube channel.

It's to be noted that the live stream will provide subtitles for the entirety of the event, so that fans who do not have a full grasp of the Japanese language can understand what's going on throughout the event.

What to expect from Gintama Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024?

Gintoki Sakata in the new trailer of Ginpachi Sensei spinoff anime(image via Studio Sunrise)

As per the Jump Festa 2024 website, voice actors from Gintama, namely Tomokazu Sugita, Rie Kugimiya, and Daisuke Sakaguchi, will be hosting the anime's Blue Stage. Not much has been shared about their appearance, except that they will be delivering the follow-up to the "Gintama 20th Anniversary Project."

Fans can also expect to hear some additional details about the new Ginpachi Sensei spinoff that was announced earlier this year. There is much hype surrounding the spinoff, and fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about it. This year's Jump Festa is highly anticipated by fans, who cannot wait to see their favorite anime take center stage.

Other notable anime, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man, are also set to be featured in the stages of the event.

