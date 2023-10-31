Chainsaw Man chapter 147: Quanxi saves the day after Nayuta and Denji are put in danger

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 was released on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, bringing with it a very exciting continuation to the current Chainsaw Man War arc plotline. While the chapter didn’t quite progress in the way most fans were expecting and hoping it would, the issue was nevertheless enthralling and sets up an exciting return in two weeks’ time.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 also provides some key information regarding the Fire Devil’s contractees and how to permanently stop their seemingly mindless rampage. Although it’s a gruesome approach that must be taken, it appears to be a necessary one based on the information author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto provides in the installment.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 sees Denji’s former enemy become his greatest ally

Chainsaw Man chapter 147: Targeted

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 begins immediately where the previous release ended, featuring Barem Bridge confirming Nayuta’s theory on what Famine Devil Fami’s plan is. Barem compliments the “former Makima” for figuring it out, referencing how Nayuta is the reincarnation of the Control Devil following Makima’s death.

Barem then segued this into claiming that they can’t afford to have Denji change his lifestyle and shirk away from his rampaging days as the series’ titular hero. Barem then shouts that “Chainsaw Man” has revealed something to him, claiming that Nayuta is a witch who will eventually “plunge the world into darkness.”

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 then sees Barem order the Fire Devil contractees to kill her, clearly wanting Denji to transform. However, Quanxi appears in the nick of time, killing the nearby contractees before rescuing Fumiko Mifune, Denji, and Nayuta. She then jumps down to the street below, breaking her leg in the process but instantly rehealing it by drinking Mifune's blood.

However, nearby Fire Devil contractees notice them and begin attacking them, suggesting they’re also aware of Barem’s orders despite being out of earshot of him. As the contractees close in, Quanxi stands back up and eliminates all of them, earning her the ire of Barem, who is looking down from above.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 then sees Denji in shock at the scene on the streets around him, where Public Safety and civilian Devil Hunters alike are fighting off the contractees. Other normal citizens are shown to be injured or dead as well, and they are also mourning their friends or family who turned into the Chainsaw Man zombies.

Bodies of citizens are also being piled up in one area, with a cop car using its megaphone to ask people who have taken the Devil Extermination Exam to help suppress the outbreak. Nearby the cop car is a bonfire, which is revealed to be burning the bodies of the deceased Chainsaw Man zombies.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 reveals that this is the simplest way to truly kill them, since they can revive with a pull of the starter on their chest as long as they have blood in their bodies. As Denji and co. come up on the scene, a civilian identifies Denji as another “Chainsaw Man wannabe,” seemingly painting him as a target as the issue ends.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147: In summation

While somewhat of a disappointing issue considering it was preceded and followed by a two-week break, Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is nevertheless fairly exciting. The approach of Barem to target Nayuta is unexpected despite being so obvious, especially if the goal is to force Denji to become the titular hero once again.

However, the major flaw in this plan is the presence of Quanxi, who is clearly establishing that she alone is more than enough to protect Nayuta, Mifune, and Denji simultaneously. As a result, fans can expect the coming issue(s) to see Barem focus on separating Quanxi from the group, forcing Denji to transform for Nayuta’s sake as well as his own and Mifune’s.

