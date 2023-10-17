Chainsaw Man chapter 146: Fami's plan against the strongest devil

The Chainsaw Man chapter 146 titled "Chainsaw Man War" was finally released. The chapter also supposedly revealed the main antagonist of part 2 and revealed its connection with Fami and Nayuta. While Fami was set up as the antagonist of part 2 of Chainsaw Man, her plans revealed that she was trying to combat the "King of Terror" or the "Ultimate Evil" being set up via the arrival of the falling Devil.

The chapter also revealed the actual devil that the church members had contracts with. Reze was nowhere to be seen throughout the chapter even after being set for a return, but overall Chainsaw Man chapter 146 might've finally adopted the unpredictability of Chainsaw Man part 2 that had been missing since part 1.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga chapter 146.

Chainsaw Man chapter 146 revealed the main antagonist

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 set the Public Safety Devil Hunters finally clashing against the Chainsaw Man church. It also saw Yoshida facing Asa and cutting off her arm all while Barem set up an eerie atmosphere with his cryptic chant. Chainsaw Man chapter 146 revealed the intention behind the chant.

Chainsaw Man chapter 146 starts off with Yoshida expressing his regrets about having to kill Asa even though she followed his advice of leaving Denji alone.

The scene then shifts to Barem talking about the mystery behind the contracts of the Chainsaw Man church with the supposed Justice Devil. It was also revealed that they had the church followers make contracts with a devil that granted them the power to transform into the form that they desired.

Expand Tweet

Barem also revealed that by saying this lie, the church was able to amass a huge following of contractors equipped with contracts from a really extraordinary devil. It was then revealed that the devil that handed out so many contracts was none other than the fire devil.

Every follower of the Chainsaw Man church then started sprouting chainsaws from their foreheads similar to Denji.

Barem also revealed to Denji that the transformation was made possible due to the mass marriages that happened at 5 pm in the Chinese and Canadian branches of the church. Additionally, this also made it so that 350,000 simultaneously held contracts from the fire devil.

Expand Tweet

Barem then went on to declare that the "Great King of Terror" would descend into the world and Fami and Barem were aiming to save the human race by killing this so-called king. Denji doesn't believe him at first and calls this a farce, but Nayuta reassures him that all of this is true. Additionally, Fami can tell that the King of Terror is approaching since it is their sister, the Death Devil the strongest devil of them all.

Nayuta then devises that Fami's plan was to commit atrocities to make everyone afraid of the Chainsaw Man and War Devil in order to make them strong enough in order to have them fight the War Devil.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 146 finally name-dropped the main antagonist of Chainsaw Man Part 2 that had been set up since the beginning of Part 2. Yoshida's move against Asa made complete sense after the plans were revealed. While the chapter ended before the fire devil's powers were completely revealed, it did answer the mystery behind the Chainsaw Man church.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.