Chainsaw Man Chapter 135: Famine Devil Fami convinces Asa and Yoru to help save Denji

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 was released on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, bringing with it a truly exciting and transformative installment for author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series. Within, fans see some unlikely alliances made as well as a significant and explicit lore dump, which may also be hiding another key piece of information.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 also does some great worldbuilding by providing commentary on the state of the world following the appearance of the Falling Devil. While this is done to the effect of setting up the near future of the series’ plot, its inclusion is nevertheless an exciting and intriguing choice, as well as a thoughtful one, by Fujimoto.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees previously dichotomous goals unified in a shocking and unexpected way

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135: Struggles of love

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Chainsaw Man, Ch. 135: Is Asa feeling sentimental towards Chainsaw Man of all people?! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/44xmE7q Chainsaw Man, Ch. 135: Is Asa feeling sentimental towards Chainsaw Man of all people?! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/44xmE7q https://t.co/GiPHETNh1T

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 begins with a news broadcast recapping the apparent reveal of Chainsaw Man’s human form, as seen in the previous issue. The reporter adds that despite his face being hidden with a hat, the “identity reveal” has caused a surge in calls to the Chainsaw Man Church from prospective members. There are also those questioning his claims due to his not transforming on the show.

The scene then shifts into Asa Mitaka’s apartment, revealing her to be the one listening to the program. She claims that there’s no way the “stand-up guy” on TV is Chainsaw Man, asserting that the real one is “stupid and crude and simpleminded.” She does, however, concede that he saved her life multiple times, resulting in War Devil Yoru asking Asa if Chainsaw Man really is her “prince in shining armor.”

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees Yoru remind Asa that while he may have saved her life, he’s her mortal enemy, and she plans to kill him. She then questions how Asa could’ve fallen in love with Chainsaw Man of all people, which Asa denies. She begins arguing that she doesn’t like him and that her emotions stem from how many times he’s saved her, but it becomes clear that this isn’t true.

Yoru teases her for falling for men so easily, prompting Asa to ask if Yoru is in a good mood due to how amicable she’s being over a Chainsaw Man-centric conversation. Yoru then reveals that “war draws nigh” thanks to the Falling Devil’s global impact, causing countries to suffer damage and become poorer. She asserts that when humans want money, they always go to war, which will in turn make her stronger.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees Asa question if Yoru receiving her strength back eliminates the need to kill Chainsaw Man, but Yoru says this isn’t the case. She then tells Asa to be realistic and forget that he ever saved her, but this only causes Asa to remember their times together. Yoru yells at Asa but she responds that the memories well up on their own.

As Yoru tells Asa to simply not think, she instead recites a poem she “wrote” entitled “Sentimental Drive,” which essentially focuses on their efforts versus the Falling Devil. Yoru yells at Asa for this when the two are suddenly interrupted by the appearance of Famine Devil Fami, who questions why Yoru is eating her bread plain.

alvin @alvinlaurentt



Asa Mitaka falling in love with Chainsaw Man for real. She even write a poem for their 'Sentimental Drive' Finally new #chainsawman chapter! The development is insane!Asa Mitaka falling in love with Chainsaw Man for real. She even write a poem for their 'Sentimental Drive' Finally new #chainsawman chapter! The development is insane!Asa Mitaka falling in love with Chainsaw Man for real. She even write a poem for their 'Sentimental Drive'😂😂😂 https://t.co/rAsoCGQK0M

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees Yoru and Asa stop fighting and turn to Fami, asking her when she got here. Fami asks if she can have some bread, but Yoru and Asa keep asking her how she got in and what she wants. Fami, in turn, keeps asking if she can eat some of the bread, but eventually shares that she’s here to grant both Asa’s wish of saving Chainsaw Man and Yoru’s wish of killing him.

Yoru questions this, but Fami instead goes to look in Asa’s fridge, leading Yoru to tell her to leave at once or she’ll kill her. Fami then explains that it’s possible to both save and kill Chainsaw Man, prompting Asa to ask how. Fami then explains that the real Chainsaw Man has given up on fighting Devils in order to live an ordinary life.

However, Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees Fami explain that what’s stopping him from being ordinary is his own heart. Since even weak Devils can become powerful by eating strong Devils who are feared, Devils will constantly be after Chainsaw Man. Likewise, Devils are constantly after him, causing him to be trapped in a cycle of violence that prohibits him from leading a normal life.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135: A way forward

Fami then explains that the Chainsaw Man Church, being composed of many who were saved by Chainsaw Man, wants to save him this time. The group is therefore hunting down all the Devils in Tokyo so Chainsaw Man won’t have to fight. Likewise, once humans and Devils alike forget about Chainsaw Man, he can live an ordinary life as he wants.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 then sees Fami ask Asa to join the Church and fight alongside them, asserting that someone who’s been saved should want to return the favor. However, Yoru interrupts, asserting that even if Asa agrees, she refuses. Fami then asks Yoru if it’s the “red Chainsaw Man” she wants to fight or if it’s the “black Chainsaw Man,” whom she holds up a picture of.

The “black Chainsaw Man” is seemingly a picture of the Full Devil form Denji took when Makima broke Denji and Pochita’s contract during the early events of Part 1’s Control Devil arc. Upon seeing a picture of this form, Yoru’s attention and excitement are grabbed, prompting Fami to explain that the black Chainsaw Man and the red Chainsaw Man aren’t the same person.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 also sees Fami add that she’s not surprised that Yoru didn’t realize, since “we sisters” have no interest in neither human faces nor Devil faces. Fami’s use of the phrase “we sisters” here would seemingly suggest that all of the Four Horsemen Devils are female, implicitly debunking the Hirofumi Yoshida Death Devil theory.

In any case, Fami continues by saying that in order to fight the black Chainsaw Man, Yoru needs to first turn the red Chainsaw Man back into an ordinary human. She emphasizes that the two are different beings, meaning that if both join the Chainsaw Man Church, they can help each other achieve their own personal goals.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees Asa question why they should trust Fami, reminding her that she manipulated events with Yuko and at the aquarium. Likewise, Asa asserts that the Chainsaw Man Church is fishy and that the Chainsaw Man on TV was a fake. Fami confirms this, explaining that he’s a double to protect the real Chainsaw Man from Devils.

Fami adds that she’s not asking the two to trust her but instead trust the Church’s followers, who’re “honestly trying to save Chainsaw Man.” Asa looks at the TV, where the image of the fake Chainsaw Man is still playing, clearly mulling over the proposition. The scene then changes to a news broadcast reporting on a member of the Church defeating a Carpenter Bee Devil that had infested a Tokyo apartment building.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 sees the report explain that the Church member is receiving attention for killing over ten Devils this month alone, despite not being a Devil Hunter. Several citizens are then interviewed for their opinion on the matter, revealing the member to be Asa.

The interviewees are then seen attributing the Eternity Devil’s defeat to Asa, as well as her fighting a Devil at her school and her being in the building the Cockroach Devil attacked. All this is said as Asa is seen triumphantly standing over the defeated Carpenter Bee Devil. The scene then changes to Denji and Nayuta’s apartment, where Denji is incensed at Asa’s current status as the reporter asserts that all of Chainsaw Man’s kills were actually hers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135: In summation

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 is, overall, a truly incredible chapter for the series, chock full of exciting setup, worldbuilding, and both explicit and implicit lore information. Arguably the most exciting of these, however, is the apparent reveal that all of the Four Horsemen Devils are female, which all but kills the Yoshida Death Devil theory.

The issue also sets up an exciting B-story in the form of Denji and Asa’s personal relationship, which will almost certainly pick up once again following his discovery of her Devil hunting. In any case, this latest issue of Fujimoto’s flagship series is truly exciting, setting up several engaging and interesting plotlines for the weeks to come.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes