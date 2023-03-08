Why Chainsaw Man's newest Devil from chapter 122 is not the Death Devil

While the latest issue of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series brought a lot to the table, fans seem to only be discussing Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil. The latest addition to the series’ supernatural cast members debuted in the issue’s final pages, after being confirmed to have the name of a Primal Fear by Famine Devil Fami.

As a result, conversations amongst fans have focused primarily on whether or not Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil is the Death Devil. While fans had been speculating that Hirofumi Yoshida was the true identity of the fourth and final member of the Horsemen Devils, mass opinion has shifted following the latest issue.

However, fans shouldn’t be so sure that this latest character is indeed the Death Devil for a few key reasons.

Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil allegedly a harbinger of things to come, per Famine Devil Fami in latest issue

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 begins with a conversation between Hirofumi Yoshida and Famine Devil Fami, in which the former made it known that he knows who the latter is. Yoshida then shifted the discussion to a Nostradamus prophecy, which claims that in the seventh month of 1999, a “great king of terror will descend.” He says that society sees it as a mere rumor, but Public Safety is taking it seriously.

They had 30 convicts contract with the Future Devil and ask when they would die, with 23 of the 30 being told July of 1999. Yoshida then accuses Fami of being up to something, sharing that Public Safety thinks it’s connected to the prophecies of Nostradamus. He then demands she start talking, or he’ll have to begin treating her like a Devil.

Fami is then asked if the other seven said they’ll die this week, but Yoshida doesn’t respond. Fami goes on to say that forty seconds prior, a Devil with the name of a Primal Fear appeared at some nearby apartments, and that they’re the first of those who’ll “shepherd the world to the ultimate terror.” As she is about to say the Devil’s name, chapter 122 shifts perspectives to the apartments.

A couple were seen discussing the boyfriend’s new promotion at work and how they’ll spend the money. After suggesting a car and being shot down, he suggests that they just die, prompting the two to jump off of their balcony. Yoru, standing below, watches several others do this and prepares to fight. However, as a headless humanoid body rises from the pile of corpses, she realizes she can’t win this fight and retreats.

Why Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil likely isn’t the Death Devil

D.e.n.n.y @Ovo_Denny I’m still leaning on this being The Suicide Devil and not Death 🤷🏿 #chainsawman122 I’m still leaning on this being The Suicide Devil and not Death 🤷🏿#chainsawman122 https://t.co/lX4k6hRDak

While many fans are certain that Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil is the Death Devil, there are a few key pieces of evidence which suggest otherwise. Similarly, there’s no real evidence that this latest character is indeed the Death Devil beyond him forcing people to die. In fact, the way in which humans are seen dying in the issue almost works against this Death Devil theory.

Readers instantly noticed in both chapters 121 and 122 that the humans who were killing themselves looked as if they were being controlled, or at least subconsciously influenced. It’s a safe assumption that because there is a distinct Control Devil and Death Devil, the two’s powers would be mutually exclusive for the most part. Hence, this is unlikely to be the Death Devil.

Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil also frightens Yoru to the point where she feels the need to run away and retreat out of fear, which is something no other Horseman Devil has caused her to do. Although Yoru didn’t recognize Nayuta as the Control Devil, this isn’t the case with Fami. Furthermore, while Yoru expressed concern with Fami’s presence, it was far from the level of fear seen here.

Mike🇲🇽 @yoruislife twitter.com/yoruislife/sta… Mike🇲🇽 @yoruislife So many questions. Why is this primal fear targeting Asa/Yoru? Why is public safety so lax about this? They only really have Yoshida from what we’ve seen on this case. What primal fear is this? Does Nayuta know about this prophecy? Pretty wild chapter can’t wait for next week So many questions. Why is this primal fear targeting Asa/Yoru? Why is public safety so lax about this? They only really have Yoshida from what we’ve seen on this case. What primal fear is this? Does Nayuta know about this prophecy? Pretty wild chapter can’t wait for next week https://t.co/u0OAMM9hoe Random guess but maybe it’s the commitment Devil? Idk if that’s a strong enough fear to be a primal fear, but I don’t buy into it being something like the death Devil. Not a lot to go on but that would be a cool concept, it’s a internal fear many struggle with #chainsawman122 Random guess but maybe it’s the commitment Devil? Idk if that’s a strong enough fear to be a primal fear, but I don’t buy into it being something like the death Devil. Not a lot to go on but that would be a cool concept, it’s a internal fear many struggle with #chainsawman122 twitter.com/yoruislife/sta…

There’s also the fact that this Devil is specified as one who embodies a Primal Fear, a group of Devils that has thus far been categorized separately from the Horsemen Devils. Likewise, Fami emphasizes that this Devil is the first sign of things to come, which doesn’t make sense to categorize the Death Devil as such since it’s the last of the Horsemen to appear in the series.

As a result, it seems much more likely than not that Chainsaw Man’s newest Devil is not the Death Devil of the Horsemen Devils. While it’s not quite clear what fear this Devil embodies yet, it’s almost certainly not that of death.

