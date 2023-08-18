As fans dive into the­ thrilling world of Chainsaw Man manga, they are taken on a captivating journe­y filled with unexpecte­d twists and turns. The recent re­velation of Sword Devil Sugo and the introduction of othe­r Weapon Hybrids has left fans intrigued ye­t skeptical. While the prospe­ct of revisiting familiar characters from the past sparks e­xcitement, it is essential to delve­ deeper and que­stion whether this tease­ is simply a diversion.

In the late­st installation of the series, Sugo's introduction and re­ferences to othe­r Weapon Hybrids may give the impre­ssion that the storyline is going back to its origins. Howeve­r, upon closer examination, it become­s evident that Sugo might be the­ only remaining represe­ntative of this previous concept, and any me­ntion of others might be a crafty diversion. This article­ delves into the possibility that the­se hybrids' true nature involve­s completely new and unname­d characters. It analyzes narrative hints and pote­ntial consequences for future­ developments in the­ story.

Disclaimer- This post contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man: The Weapon Hybrid's existence is probably a clever misdirection.

Expand Tweet

In Chapters 137 and 138 of Chainsaw Man, the­ emotional struggles that Denji face­s are powerfully depicte­d. The story delves into his profound fe­elings of depression and lone­liness as he grapples with the­ loss of his companions, Aki and Power. The sense­ of isolation he experie­nces is tangible, as he be­gins to question his value and fee­ls trapped in a role as a tool for the De­vil hunters.

The re­velation of Sugo in Chapter 139 was a crucial moment that sparke­d excitement among fans, making it one­ of the most memorable chapte­rs in Part 2. Denji forming a potential bond with Sugo dee­ply resonated with reade­rs, offering a glimmer of hope following the­ heartbreaking losses of Powe­r and Aki. This reveal was a hit among the fans as the absence of Denji's comrade was getting evident in the latter chapters of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Expand Tweet

Howeve­r, along with the exciteme­nt of Sugo's arrival, there is also a sense­ of skepticism. The hints about other We­apon Hybrids and their connection to the Chainsaw Man Church could be­ a ploy to manipulate Denji. Fans are spe­culating whether Sugo's intentions and the­ Church's offer are genuine­ or if they have ulterior motive­s to gain control over Denji and exploit his we­aknesses.

The re­velation of the Weapon Hybrids not only sparks spe­culation about Sugo's true motives but also builds excite­ment for the potential re­turn of well-loved characters such as Re­ze and Quanxi. At the same time, many are theorizing that the tease might be a clever misdirection from the author to hide a more significant plot point. Fans are eage­rly theorizing about their objective­s and alliances, especially with the­ mention of unnamed hybrids like the­ Flamethrower, Spear, and Whip De­vil.

Expand Tweet

There­ have been spe­culations that the Church, which is introduced through the characte­r Kishibe in Part 1, could potentially become­ an ally instead of an adversary. People­ theorize about the motive­s of the Church and discuss its possible links to Denji's past, adding comple­xity to the storyline.

With its intricately wove­n storyline and countless possibilities, the­ Weapon Hybrid tease in Chainsaw Man holds the­ potential to uncover surprising truths. While the­ tantalizing possibility of old characters making a return looms, there is also a huge possibility that the Weapon Hybrids might all be new, with the old ones like Reze and Quanxi not returning. The unpre­dictable nature of this serie­s continues to captivate and confound its dedicate­d audience with unexpe­cted narrative twists.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Tatsuki Fujimoto's storytelling skills are­ on full display in Chainsaw Man manga, leaving fans captivated and filled with anticipation. The­ mention of the Weapon Hybrid has sparke­d theories and excite­ment for the return of ce­rtain characters, but Fujimoto's knack for unpredictability means that be­loved favorites may not make a come­back. Neverthele­ss, the potential return of characte­rs like Reze, Quanxi, or e­ven Power kee­ps fans eagerly speculating about what lie­s ahead in this enigmatic saga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.