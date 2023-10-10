Chainsaw Man chapter 145: Justice Devil's shocking identity revealed as Asa vs. Yoshida begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 was released on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Public Safety’s war against the Chainsaw Man Church. However, as fans learn from the first few pages, Public Safety has essentially all but won the battle, with only a few loose threads remaining to be tied up.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man chapter 145 devotes its main focus to some important lore information, including the Justice Devil, which has been a key aspect of part 2’s events. Fans also get the confirmation of a long-theorized Devil’s name, ensuring that the series offers a neat bit of fan-service while also revealing important lore information.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 sets up exciting immediate future for series while giving key info on past events

Chainsaw Man chapter 145: Aftermath and revelation

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 begins with a look at the Tokyo Public Safety headquarters, where someone with a clear level of authority is being reported to. It’s said that all of the Chainsaw Man Church-affiliated facilities in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Fukuoka, and Osaka are now under Public Safety control. It’s also confirmed that the secret caches of heavy weaponry the Church possessed have been seized.

It is then revealed that the minors with illegal contracts are being interned in the Devil Control Center. The “higher-up” asks to call in their parents and establish a victims’ group, as well as to bring media in to publicize the crying children and parents. He then authorizes capture of the War Devil and Asa Mitaka, claiming that they can’t leave the Church’s poster girl running free.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 sees him lament that she was unable to turn Chainsaw Man into a weapon for them, looking out a window at one of her posters as he says so. Someone then tells him that the Devil name consultant wants to speak with him on an urgent matter. This same person asks him what he thinks the Church wanted in the end, to which he says that it was most likely to play at being Chainsaw Man.

The issue then cuts back to the theme park where Barem and the other Weapon Hybrids tried to execute their murderous plan. Barem Bridge is now being confronted by Public Safety officials, being arrested on charges of arms trafficking and furnishing Devil contracts to minors. Fumiko Mifune suggests he come work for Public Safety next, revealing that Bow and Katana (meaning Quanxi and Katana Man) are already with them.

Barem says nothing in response, instead asking if he could be given a minute since it’s sunset. He calls this the most beautiful time of day, as Chainsaw Man chapter 145 shifts to an underground bunker, within which is the corpse of the Devil that the Falling Devil killed after the former insulted her food. The Devil name consultant then reveals to the same Public Safety official from earlier that they’ve identified the Devil as the Justice Devil.

The official looks confused before asking if there’s any chance it’s the Fairness or Equality Devil. However, the consultant says they’d bet their life on the name being that of the Justice Devil. The consultant then asks if the Chainsaw Man Church followers could still use powers attributed to the Justice Devil after its death, which the official confirms. The name consultant then claims that the Devil they made contracts for was never the Justice Devil, if that is the case.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145: Ambushed

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 then cuts to Asa Mitaka’s apartment, where she and War Devil Yoru are watching a news broadcast on the Chainsaw Man Church’s Okinawa Chapter. The broadcast shows followers who are illegally contracted with the so-called “Justice Devil” fighting Devil Hunters off.

As Asa asks what the Church is doing, the doorbell to her apartment rings, with a voice from behind it telling the War Devil to get on the ground with her hands behind her head. Asa instead tells Yoru that she came up with a plan in case the two were ever attacked at home, claiming that she can turn her room (606) into a weapon, since the apartment belongs to her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 then sees her also tell a stunned Yoru that she’ll need to control her body afterward. Yoru comments on how Asa has become “pretty wild” compared to when they first met, to which Asa asks whose fault that is. She then puts her hand to the ground, beginning to say “Room 606 Sword” as the door is busted open.

However, a Devil Hunter seemingly contracted with the Octopus Devil comes in brandishing a sword, immediately getting behind Asa as she says the word “Sword.” The scene then shifts back to the theme park, where Barem is singing Kumbaya, my Lord as the Public Safety Devil Hunters are arresting him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 sees Denji tell Nayuta it’s time to go home, to which the latter says she’s starving. Fumiko adds that she’ll drop them off, while Barem continues to sing as the sun goes down. The issue ends by shifting back to Asa’s apartment, where it’s revealed that Hirofumi Yoshida cut off Asa’s arm before she could turn room 606 into a weapon.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is one of the most exciting and informative releases fans have gotten from the series in a long while. The installment is full of big and small lore details, all of which are equally exciting and enjoyable. A major highlight of each includes the reveal of the actual Justice Devil and the confirmation of Quanxi’s Devil name, respectively.

The issue also does a great job of resolving the plotline of Barem and company’s planned attack, as well as potentially setting up Miri Sugo joining Public Safety later on. While Barem was the one given this offer by Fumiko, it’s presumed that it will also be extended to his co-conspirators. With Sugo also showing doubts about what they were doing, he’s the most likely to switch sides.

