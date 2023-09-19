Chainsaw Man chapter 143: Chainsaw Man Church's plans go south after Quanxi's shocking reappearance

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 was released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship series. Within, the issue focused on the Chainsaw Man Church’s plan to commit an act of terror at a local theme park, which Denji, Fumiko Mifune, and Nayuta happened to be at during the same time.

Likewise, fans expected Chainsaw Man chapter 143 to lead into a major fight scene, with Denji transforming into his titular form for the first time in several chapters. However, fans instead shockingly saw the Weapon Hybrids’ plan stopped dead in its tracks by returning fan-favorite character Quanxi, also known as the First Devil Hunter.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 shocks readers with a completely unexpected turn of events

Chainsaw Man chapter 143: A plan enacted…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 began with the Spear Hybrid summating their orders to Miri Sugo and the Whip Hybrid. He claims their goal is to make the humans scream as loudly as possible as they kill them. To that end, they’ll target women and children since they have higher voices, which will make for better screams. He also suggests targeting limbs to make the sense of loss immediately visible.

Miri Sugo seems uneasy about this, but the Whip Hybrid instead takes issue with being called a child when she’s 82 years old. Sugo calls her an old hag, but she disputes this, claiming to be eternally young, tough as nails, and someone who’ll never die. She calls herself a superior human specimen chosen by god, to which the Spear Hybrid says that would make their imminent murder spree a message from god.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 sees him call her a true believer, adding that their mission will begin in a matter of seconds, so they should get ready. Sugo looks uneasy while looking at the clock and becomes even more visibly conflicted when a young child falls on the floor in front of him. He tells himself that this is a message from god, and that he’s only loaning his body out for a little as a weapon rather than being used once more.

Quanxi as seen in the series' manga

The trio then prepares to turn into their hybrid forms when, suddenly, someone appears and slices off several of their limbs. Sugo is the only one able to transform and goes to fight the assailant, but is quickly dealt with. It’s also revealed that the attacker is none other than Quanxi, the First Devil Hunter. With the Hybrids now defeated, she looks to the child who fell in front of Sugo and says “rawr,” causing him to run away in fear.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 then sees Quanxi radio in to forces outside that the targets have been suppressed, adding to send in Tokyo Special Division 7 20 minutes after media coverage. The scene then shifts to a news broadcast, where the anchor reports that multiple gunmen who were followers of the Chainsaw Man Church opened fire inside a department store.

He adds that the death toll is unconfirmed, but the police and the National Devil Extermination Public Safety Commission have announced plans to swiftly respond. He even calls the Chainsaw Man Church’s activities those of a terrorist nature, prompting the scene to shift to the actual Chainsaw Man Church building.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 sees an older man watching the broadcast comment on how the building will be searched. He adds that they’ll be charged with treason if the weapons in the basement are found. Nobana Higashiyama questions what weapons he’s talking about, prompting Haruka Iseumi to comment on how he was never told about weapons.

The older gentleman tells Haruka to gather all combat-trained followers outside of the prayer room, but Haruka demands to be told what’s going on. However, the man responds that he doesn’t know and has never heard of anything about it, asserting that Haruka never heard anything about it either as the chapter ends.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143: In summation

While the events within Chainsaw Man chapter 143 were wholly unexpected by readers at large, they’re far from unwelcome. The return of Quanxi alone justifies not seeing Denji and co. spring into battle against Barem and the Weapon Hybrids. This development also suggests that Fumiko was aware of what would happen the entire time, which is also why she seemed relatively unconcerned by Barem’s presence.

The issue also does a great job of further establishing that Sugo is realizing that he’s being used and forced to do things he doesn’t want to do yet again. While it may be too late for him to shed his Chainsaw Man Church affiliations following Quanxi’s intervention, seeing him eventually come to Denji’s side would be a welcome development.

