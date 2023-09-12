Chainsaw Man chapter 142: Mifune and Denji surprisingly bond as Barem and the Church make their move

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 was officially released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Chainsaw Man Church’s schemes against Denji. While there were plenty of questions concerning how author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto would set this scheme up to start, chapter 142’s direction was wholly unpredictable.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 actually begins with Denji already at the scene of the supposed attack, playing with Nayuta and accompanied by Fumiko Mifune. Shockingly, Denji and Mifune even briefly bond prior to the arrival of Barem, who brings with him news of the impending attack which Denji must fend off.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 sees Denji immediately embroiled in Chainsaw Man Church’s sinister plan

Chainsaw Man chapter 142: The man behind the mask

Fumiko Mifune as seen in the manga (Image via Shuieisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 opens with Denji and Nayuta at what appears to be a theme park of sorts, with Nayuta playing in a bumper car while Denji watches from a bench. It’s then revealed that Fumiko Mifune is also present, commenting on how Denji didn’t join the Church in the end. Denji responds by saying he’s never becoming Chainsaw Man again, which Mifune calls a shame.

She comments on how great it must feel to turn into Chainsaw Man, pointing at the recognition and respect he gets as a result. She adds that he gets to experience thrills ordinary people can never get a taste of. However, Denji tells her that it’s not all great, to which Mifune agrees, saying she’d rather die than get watched in the bathroom.

Further, Chainsaw Man chapter 142 sees Denji process what she’s saying, realizing that he’s being watched in the bathroom. Mifune says she wasn’t supposed to tell him that, asking him to forget it, but Denji can’t get over how much of an invasion of privacy it is. Mifune comments on how she’s done it now and will get in trouble again and get yelled at as Denji calls her and Public Safety the lowest of the low.

Denji calls Mifune a total stalker for watching him in the bathroom and touching him intimately, but she responds by questioning who wouldn’t want to do that. She adds that she’s not a stalker, but a fan, to which Denji says all the women who come onto him hate his guts. She says that she does hate him a tiny bit too, with a sad look on her face, explaining that Chainsaw Man didn’t save her parents.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 sees Mifune explain to a shocked Denji that she lived in the area where he fought the Gun Fiend, formerly known as Aki Hayakawa. They’d just sat down for dinner as their house was destroyed, and when she emerged from the rubble, she saw Denji fighting the Gun Fiend right there.

She shouted to him to rescue her mom and dad, but her voice was drowned out by the fight, so he didn’t even notice her. Denji asks Mifune if her parents survived, and she says they died. However, she adds that he doesn’t need to worry about that since she doesn’t see Chainsaw Man as a superhero or god or anything comparable.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 sees Mifune turn to Denji and say that she saw him crying when he turned back into a human. She adds that she then realized for the first time that Chainsaw Man, who had been fighting, killing, and being killed by Devils all this time was just a kid. She says that she made up her mind to save him at that moment, calling herself a huge fan of not Chainsaw Man, but of Denji.

Denji begins responding, but is interrupted by the arrival of Barem, who says he’s a Chainsaw Man fan. Mifune is shocked by his arrival, with Barem commenting on how impressive the Public Safety commission is with their security in the park. Denji asks him what he wants, prompting Barem to ask him to listen to his fan request.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 then sees Barem say that he wants to see Chainsaw Man fighting, carving up Devils and getting covered in gore, suffering and struggling and dying. He also wants to see Chainsaw Man get back up again and return to life despite it all, then adding that there will be a Devil attack on the first floor of a nearby building in moments.

Barem as seen in his human and transformed forms (Image via Sportskeeda)

Barem calls it “just a hunch,” before adding that he guesses the people there will soon be shouting for Chainsaw Man to save them. The chapter then ends by cutting to the building’s first floor, where Miri Sugo, the Spear Hybrid, and the Whip Hybrid are all standing by for their coming attack.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 142 is a very exciting chapter which excitingly dives right into the looming attack from the Chainsaw Man Church’s Weapon Hybrids. This is also very well juxtaposed with the first half of the issue, which focuses on Denji the person and the impact he has had on others’ lives as himself, not Chainsaw Man.

The issue also does an interesting job of setting up the upcoming fight, with both Mifune and Nayuta present. This will likely create a scenario where Denji delays transforming at the behest of his two allies, eventually needing to do so after their efforts to defeat the Church prove fruitless. Denji will then be forced to transform and jump into battle, which will likely coincide with Asa Mitaka’s arrival on the scene.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

