Kagurabachi chapter 14 was expected to show Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against several formidable sorcerers stationed at Char's location, which it did. The latest issue also focused on the protagonist surpassing his limits to achieve an extension of his existing powers.

Additionally, the chapter featured Shiba, who locked horns with a few sorcerers at a different place. The previous chapter of Kagurabachi showcased the Kamunabi elite sorcerers using Chihiro's strategy to defeat the Mafia boss, Genichi Sojo.

It also saw Chihiro Rokuhira finding the actual location of Char from a defeated guard. Although he was injured, the protagonist knew about the Enchanted Blade's ability to transform based on its user.

Kagurabachi chapter 14 highlights: Chihiro breaks the Enchanted Blade's theoretical limitations

Kagurabachi chapter 14 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 55, on Monday, December 18, at 12 am JST. The chapter kicked off with Chihiro telling the Kamunabi sorcerers what his father, Kunishige, said about the Enchanted Blade's true realm.

According to him, the Enchanted Blades have power beyond the theoretical limitation, which can be achieved based on its wielder's understanding of the blade, willpower, and other factors.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 14 shifted to a different location, where Shiba was seen looking at a warehouse. A flashback explained how he and Chihiro learned the existence of another hideout other than the one they infiltrated.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 14 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The light-haired sorcerer then asked the defeated guard from chapter 12 whether he knew about Sojo's connection to Hisaki. While the man didn't know it, he disclosed the location of the other hideout.

Sensing suspicious activities, Shiba decided to head over there and asked Chihiro to focus on saving Char. He advised the protagonist not to engage in battles before heading out. Also, if combat was unavoidable, Shiba suggested Chihiro wait for him.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 14 saw the protagonist do exactly what Shiba advised—watch over the enemies and wait for his return. At that moment, a sorcerer wearing a blindfold ambushed him.

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Although Shiba sensed that Chihiro was in danger, he couldn't return since he was surrounded by formidable opponents, who were guarding the Warehouse. A panel then revealed Char finding out about Chihiro's arrival from the commotion outside.

The chapter then returned to the battlefield, where the protagonist demonstrated his Enchanted Blade's abilities to attack his opponents. However, his injuries prevented him from fully unleashing his blade's strength.

The sorcerers noticed Chihiro's worn-out state and mocked him, saying he only defeated guards outside possessing no sorcery powers. Painfully realizing his limitations, Chihiro used his blade to shatter the lights and hide.

Kunishige, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The guards then called for reinforcement and conveyed to everyone that it was the perfect opportunity to steal the enchanted blade and kill Chihiro. Sensing no way out, the protagonist was about to give up, when suddenly he remembered his father's words.

A flashback revealed a heartwarming moment between the father and the son, where the former advised his son not to forget his identity while trying to chase his dream. Kunishige's priceless advice helped Chihiro regain his composure.

After that, Kagurabachi chapter 14 shifted to where Char was kept as a prisoner. A few researchers arrived to get her for more experiments while mentioning that the protagonist fled. Char, devoid of any hope, remembered the blurred face of a woman, who was perhaps her mother.

However, it was later revealed in chapter 14 that Chihiro didn't leave. He hid his presence and surpassed his Enchanted Blade's theoretical limits to summon several black goldfish (Kuro) at once to attack his opponents.

The final panel of Kagurabachi chapter 14 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Apologizing to Char from the shadows, the dark-haired protagonist promised to end everything soon. The chapter ended with Chihiro chanting his new move, "Kuro, Shred," an extension of his Kuro ability, against several sorcerers.

