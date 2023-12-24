Black Clover chapter 369: Black Bulls vs Lucius continues and Asta and Yuno join forces

With the release of Black Clover chapter 369, fans witnessed the return of the Black Clover manga. When news emerged that the manga was set to transfer to Jump GIGA, fans were certain that the series was set to end soon. However, as evident from the latest chapter, Black Clover may have a long run.

The previous manga chapter saw Asta, Ichika, and the Black Bulls arrive at the battlefield in the Clover Kingdom. Immediately upon reaching the location, Ichika and Nacht went to aid Yami in fighting Morgen Faust. Meanwhile, Asta joined Yuno in fighting Lucius Zogratis.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 369: Luck and Magna's win hints at Lucius being at a disadvantage

Asta and Yuno as seen in Black Clover chapter 369 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 369 opened with Asta joining forces with Yuno to fight Lucius Zogratis. While at the beginning it was a two-on-two fight, Lucius turned into a four-on-two fight by getting two more Lucius to join the fight. With that, Lucius stated that, despite Asta's return, the odds were in his favor as he had dozens of angels, three paladins, and 11 clones of himself at his disposal.

The manga then delved into a flashback to the time when Asta shared his anti-magic powers with the Black Bulls. During this revelation, Asta disclosed to his friends that Ichika was Yami Sukehiro's sister. While the Black Bulls were shocked, they did not have much time. Hence, Ichika immediately explained Asta's anti-magic sharing. As per her, the Black Bulls were temporarily able to use Pseudo Anti-Magic. However, they could not use it infinitely and would only be able to use one or two big attacks.

Ichika Yami as seen in Black Clover chapter 369 (Image via Shueisha)

Returning to the present timeline, Luck Voltia begins his onslaught by taking down a couple of angels in an instant by using the Anti-Magic variant of Lightning Battle Fiend. Just as Lucius identified Luck's anti-magic to be a threat, Magna appeared behind him and activated his new spell Soul Chain Tag Deathmatch. As fans would remember, the Soul Chain Deathmatch split the mana available between the fighters in the Deathmatch. The new spell was similar but made it a two-on-two fight.

With the spell in effect, Magna made Luck his partner, meanwhile, Lucius was to fight alongside one of his angels. As soon as the spell got activated, Luck and Magna took out the angel, making the fight a two-on-one deathmatch. Lucius soon realized that his magic was being chipped away. However, he was led to believe that he only needed to wait until his opponents' anti-magic reserves would remain.

Luck and Magna as seen in Black Clover chapter 369 (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately for Lucius, Magna and Luck combined their remaining Anti-Magic to launch a Black Flame-Lightning Explosive Cannon. With that, they defeated one of the 11 clones of Lucius Zogratis. Following the decisive blow, Asta taunted Lucius about his claim about favoring odds.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 369

Black Clover chapter 369 just proved that the manga has a lengthy serialization ahead. As per Lucius' claim, he had 11 clones of himself, three paladins, and dozens of angels. Considering that the latest chapter saw only one of the clones get defeated, it seems very evident that the manga series is set to run for a long time. While the wait time will be long, fans can expect Yuki Tabata's series to run for years to come.