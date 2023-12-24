One Piece chapter 1103: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1103 is set to be released on Monday, January 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the conclusion of Kuma’s flashback in the previous issue, fans are desperate to learn where the next issue will take them, especially with a miniature Bonney flashback seemingly being set up.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1103 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Let's fully break down all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1103 and speculate what to expect from the chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1103 is set to see Straw Hats and Bonney bailed out by Grand Fleet and Kuma

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1103 is set to be released at 12 am JST on Monday, January 8, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1103 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, January 7, 2023 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, January 7, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2023 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2023 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 8, 2023 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 8, 2023

In Chapter 1102, Saint Saturn forced Dr. Vegapunk to put a self-destruct switch in Kuma

One Piece chapter 1102 began with a chronicle of Bonney and her crew rising to the level of notoriety and infamy that made them part of the Worst Generation. However, they kept falling one step short of Kuma along the way. This was interspersed with shots of Luffy’s rise to infamy, as well as the creation of the Pacifista and the final stages of Kuma’s operation.

The chapter continued in this fashion, going through the events of the Thriller Bark arc and the Sabaody Archipelago arc. It’s revealed that in the latter arc, Kuma is watching Bonney in the restaurant during her introduction scene but decides against seeing her. Kuma’s thoughts while separating the Straw Hat crew are also revealed, confirming his good intentions.

The chapter then revealed that Saint Saturn forced Dr. Vegapunk to put a self-destruct switch in Kuma in case he rebels. Dr. Vegapunk argued against this but was eventually forced to give in.

Kuma then told Dr. Vegapunk of his high hopes for Luffy’s future before giving Dr. Vegapunk the memory bubble he had promised. The chapter ended by showing Kuma’s final moments before returning to earlier in the Egghead arc after Bonney had discovered the bubble.

What to expect (speculative)?

The battered and broken Kuma is likely to come to Bonney's rescue in One Piece chapter 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

With Kuma’s flashback officially concluded, One Piece chapter 1103 will likely have a brief mini flashback showing Bonney’s emotions immediately after viewing her father’s memories. This will also likely lead to a conversation with Dr. Vegapunk, where Bonney tries to find out once and for all whether or not he can bring her father back.

One Piece chapter 1103 should then return to truly contemporary events on Egghead Island, revealing Bonney and the Straw Hats as still being in Saint Saturn’s clutches. As many fans are theorizing, however, Kuma will likely arrive in the nick of time to save his daughter. It’s also possible that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet will appear, as many fans had theorized earlier on in the arc.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.