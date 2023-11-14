One Piece: The complete structure of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, explained

One Piece first started its series in 1997, and till now it has released almost 1100 chapters. Recently, the anime marked the finale of the Wano arc, and the manga is currently in the middle of the Egghead Island arc. Luffy has amassed a grand fleet of more than 5000 pirates under his name since the start of the story.

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece first introduced Luffy's huge Grand Fleet towards the end of the Dressrossa arc, during which seven different pirate crews ended up coming together under Luffy and inarguably became one of the biggest fleets seen in One Piece till now.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: The Straw Hat Grand Fleet and its representatives

In the expansive world of One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates, led by the spirited Monkey D. Luffy, have embarked on a remarkable journey that spans nearly 1100 chapters since the series' serialization in 1997.

The tale began with Luffy setting sail on a small boat and recruiting his first mate, Zoro, marking the genesis of a crew that now boasts ten members, including Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Jinbei, Robin, Nami, Ussop, Brook, Chopper, and Franky.

Luffy's Senior Officers (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Dressrosa arc, Luffy's influence expanded dramatically as he amassed an entire fleet, forging powerful alliances with notable figures like Cavendish, Bartolomeo, and the formidable Hajrudin from Elbaf.

This coalition, known as the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, comprises the original crew's nine senior officers and seven other pirate crews. Each crew is represented by a Grand Fleet representative, creating a formidable force under Luffy's command.

The nine senior members are the current members of the Straw Hat crew. Similarly, the other seven pirate crews comprising the Straw Hat Grand Fleet include:

The Beautiful Pirates: Led and represented by Cavendish.

Barto Club: Led by the super rookie, Bartolomeo the Cannibal.

Happo Navy: Led by the Chinjao family and represented by Sai.

Ideo Pirates: Led and represented by Ideo

Tontatta Pirates: A crew entirely made up of dwarfs from the Tontatta Kingdom, led and represented by Leo.

New Giant Warrior Pirates: Successors of the legendary Giant Warrior Pirates, led and represented by Hajrudin.

Yonta Maria Grand Fleet: The biggest crew of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, led and represented by Orlumbus.

The Straw Hat crew has navigated the seas on two iconic ships—Going Merry and Thousand Sunny. Going Merry, the crew's inaugural vessel, holds sentimental value and was ceremoniously bid farewell, making way for the current flagship, Thousand Sunny.

Luffy's protection extends officially to two territories: the Fishman Islands and the Wano Country. The crew's Jolly Roger serves as a symbol of their guardianship over these lands. Additionally, several unofficial supporting countries, such as Alabasta, ruled by Nefertari Vivi, an honorary Straw Hat member, attest to the crew's widespread impact. The Kingdom of Zou and the Sakura Kingdom further highlight Luffy's altruism, as both received aid from the Straw Hat Pirates.

Final Thoughts

As the grand narrative of One Piece hurtles toward its climax, anticipation builds for the rumored 11th member of the Straw Hat Pirates. With Luffy engrossed in saving Vegapunk on the Egghead Islands, the fleet's expansion seems inevitable. .

