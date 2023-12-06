Kagurabachi chapter 13 spoilers: Chihiro and Kamunabi's strategy overwhelms Genichi Sojo

While Kagurabachi chapter 13 is set to release on December 10, 2023, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and raw scans of the same have already arrived online. As expected, the chapter explored Genichi Sojo vs. Kamunabi elite forces, with the latter emerging victorious thanks to their perfect strategy.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Kamunabi discussing their plan with Chihiro before infiltrating Sojo's base. On the other hand, Genichi Sojo vehemently killed his three customers after they tried to attack him.

While bathing in a public bath, the Mafia Boss realized he needed to understand Cloud Gouger better to create efficient Enchanted Blade replicas. Interestingly, he found the perfect opportunity to test his blade with Kamunabi's elite force waiting for him outside.

Kagurabachi chapter 13 spoilers: The Kamunabi follows Chihiro's instructions to defeat Genichi Sojo

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 13 is titled Elite. It begins with Genichi Sojo observing his opponents. Even though he sees five elite Kamunabi members, Sojo wants to face Azami and Shiba, given that he perceives them as the strongest.

The Kamunabi member with the ponytail demonstrates Gansui's ability to create a platform for the battlefield. At that moment, Kagurabachi chapter 13 takes the readers to a mini-flashback featuring Chihiro. He tells the elite squad about Cloud Gouger Blade's strengths and weaknesses.

According to his descriptions in Kagurabachi chapter 13, the Cloud Gouger has three abilities: Ice, Lightning, and Water. While the Ice ability comes with a solid balance of offense and defense, Water can be applied as a distraction and smoke screen.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Chihiro warns them about the Lightning's ability since it is highly lethal. When a Kamunabi member asks Azami to join, he tells them about the greater plan. According to the higher-ups' speculation, killing Sojo wouldn't entirely solve the issue.

They have to consider the upcoming auction and Hishaku's involvement in the whole scenario. Therefore, rather than sending a force against Sojo, employing a strategic team would work best.

Back on the battlefield, the elite members follow their plans accordingly against Genichi Sojo. The mafia boss realizes how his opponents focused on creating a platform that supported air battles to prevent damage to the city. At that moment, Kamunabi members demonstrate a flurry of well-calculated attacks on Sojo.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 13 then show another flashback where Chihiro advises the elite squad on how to proceed with the fight. He suggested they focus on a contest of quantity and prevent Sojo from attempting to demonstrate the "charge" attack.

Since charging Cloud Gouger effectively increases its power, it could kill them. At that moment, the chapter shifts to the battlefield, where Sojo combines his lightning with water to unleash a devastating attack on his opponents. However, this is exactly what Kamunabi and Chihiro had planned.

They wanted to let Sojo shoot a full-powered Mei (lightning), which required a ten-second charge for a second usage. After withstanding the mafia boss' combination attack, the Kamunabi members counter with their respective abilities. Sojo tries to demonstrate lightning a second time and fails.

Elsewhere in Kagurabachi chapter 13, Chihiro follows the beaten guard's instructions to find and save Char. According to his intel, the little girl was held captive in a research lab. However, several sorcerers guarded that place.

Yet, Chihiro knows that the enchanted blade's true power awakens based on its users. The chapter ends with a double spread featuring Chihiro on one side, taking off his bandages, while Sojo, on the other side, looks defeated.

