One Piece chapter 1101: Kuma discovers Dragon's secret, Bonney's true powers revealed

One Piece chapter 1101 is set to be released on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. The already-released spoilers indicate that the series will continue the long flashback. In the past few chapters, readers have already been given a deep dive into Kuma’s past, from his childhood to his time as a member of the Revolutionary Army and his self-sacrifice.

Now, fans can look forward to his adventures in East Blue. The brief spoilers provided by @ScotchInformer on X (formerly Twitter) also reveal that One Piece chapter 1101 will give readers an idea of how powerful Bonney’s Devil Fruit abilities are.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1101.

One Piece chapter 1101 reveals Bonney's surprising Nika connection

One Piece chapter 1101, titled To Bonney, indicates that the narrative will continue exploring Kuma’s backstory and his correspondence with Bonney. The previous chapter depicted Kuma’s painful decision to entrust Bonney to the World Government, vowing never to see her again.

His letter to Bonney, detailing the difficulties he faced at sea due to his increasing notoriety as one of the seven warlords reporting directly to the World Government, was deeply moving. The chapter concluded with Kuma being assigned a mission, which is likely where the next chapter will begin.

According to the trusted leaker @ScotchInformer, One Piece chapter 1101 will follow Kuma as he travels to Foosha Village and encounters Luffy practicing his Devil Fruit abilities. The chapter will reveal that Kuma, after noticing Dragon’s frequent disappearances from when the Revolutionary Army was in the Goa Kingdom, will conclude that Luffy is Dragon’s son.

On the other hand, the specifics of Kuma’s mission in Foosha Village remain a mystery, and readers will have to wait for further spoilers or the chapter itself.

Queen Dowager Conney, a member of the Sorbet Royal Family, will discover that Alpha is a World Government agent. The previous chapter revealed that Alpha is the Intelligence Agent of Cipher Pol No. 8, who aggressively tried to isolate a young girl from her loved ones. Bonney was not fond of her either.

In One Piece chapter 1101, Conney will devise a plan for Bonney’s escape. Interestingly, Bonney will use her Toshi Toshi no Mi Devil Fruit’s unique ability, known as Distorted Future, to defeat Alpha. This technique allows Bonney to age herself into a potential future version, for example, gaining a larger, more muscular physique and increased strength. This time, however, she will envision herself as Nika.

Kuma had told Bonney that Nika would rescue them, so it is not surprising for a child to turn to Nika for help in gaining her freedom. This introduces an interesting twist to the tale, as her ability to transform into Nika could play a pivotal role alongside Luffy in the future of the series.

Fans of Eiichiro Oda's work will be disappointed to learn that the manga will take a week off after One Piece chapter 1101.

